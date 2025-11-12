Polyacrylamides Market Rising Trade in Emerging Economies Driving New Opportunities to 2032

Polyacrylamides Market, by Application

The anionic polyacrylamide (APAM) segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global polyacrylamide market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.Key Market Drivers:The market growth is primarily driven by rising demand from the agricultural sector, where polyacrylamides are used for soil conditioning, water retention, and erosion control. As global population growth continues to pressure food production, polyacrylamides play an essential role in improving soil quality and promoting sustainable farming practices.However, market expansion is constrained by the dependence on petrochemical-based raw materials such as acrylonitrile and acrylic acid. Fluctuations in crude oil prices increase production costs, creating price volatility that challenges manufacturers and discourages long-term investment.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A35322 Segment Insights:-By Product Type:- The anionic polyacrylamide (APAM) segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of total revenue. APAM is widely used in municipal and industrial wastewater treatment to enhance sedimentation and filtration, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations in high-demand regions.By Form:- The liquid polyacrylamide segment led the market, contributing over one-third of revenue in 2022. Its use as a flocculant in water treatment plants drives demand, thanks to its effectiveness in removing suspended solids and organic impurities from water — a critical need amid rapid urbanization and industrial growth.By Application:- The water treatment segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing nearly one-third of the market. Polyacrylamides’ strong flocculation capabilities make them vital for wastewater purification and recycling, ensuring environmental safety and water resource sustainability.Regional Analysis:- The Asia-Pacific region accounted for over one-third of global market revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance through 2032. Rising industrialization, urbanization, and energy demand in countries like China and India fuel extensive adoption of polyacrylamides in water treatment and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) applications.Leading Market Players:- Ashland- BASF SE- SNF Group- China National Petroleum Corporation- Dow- Kemira- Solvay- Solenis- Mitsui Chemicals- Black Rose Industries Ltd.- ZL GroupThese companies employ strategies such as product innovation, expansion, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen market presence and adapt to regional demands.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyacrylamides-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.