Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Market Size Worth $2.97 Billion by 2029 - The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Market Worth?

The market size for bidirectional on-board battery chargers has experienced swift expansion in the past few years. Its size is projected to escalate from $1.37 billion in 2024 to $1.60 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This sizable increase during the historic period can be ascribed to the rising uptake of electric vehicles, escalating governmental incentives for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, growing demand for energy-efficient transport, an increase in the price of fossil fuels, and increasing consumer knowledge on sustainable transportation.

The market for bidirectional on-board battery chargers is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, anticipated to reach $2.97 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth during this projection period is credited to a surge in the implementation of intelligent charging infrastructure, increased demand for reserve power solutions, the broadening of commercial fleet electrification, substantial investments in modernizing the grid, and an escalating preference for bidirectional charging solutions based in the home. The forecast duration will observe a rising trend in the development of high-efficiency converters, integration into fleet management systems, advances in battery lifespan optimization, innovations in multi-vehicle charging solutions, and the development of vehicle-to-home (V2H) applications.

What Are The Factors Driving The Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Market?

The bidirectional on-board battery charger market is anticipated to experience a growth spurt due to the rising uptake of electric vehicles (EVs). These EVs, powered either wholly or partially by electricity, offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to conventional internal combustion engines. The surge in EV adoption stems from heightened eco-consciousness, as individuals strive to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and fight against global warming. Bidirectional on-board battery chargers improve the functionality of electric vehicles by offering not only efficient power charging from the grid but also the capacity to return energy, thereby facilitating vehicle-to-grid applications and optimized energy management. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy, a federal agency based in the U.S, reported in February 2024 that a review of the monthly EV sales over the past three years demonstrates substantial annual growth for each month. With peak monthly sales hitting about 50,000 vehicles in 2021, ascending to roughly 80,000 in 2022, and exceeding 100,000 in 2023. Hence, the escalating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is fueling the expansion of the bidirectional on-board battery charger market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Market?

Major players in the Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Build Your Dreams Company Limited.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Renault Société Anonyme

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• DENSO Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Delta Electronics Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the bidirectional on-board charger (OBC) industry are prioritizing the development of innovative products like small, portable modular chargers that enhance power efficiency and facilitate smooth integration between vehicles and the home/grid. Dilong Newerg Eny Technology Hebei Co. Ltd., a manufacturer from China, unveiled a powerful 22kW bidirectional on-board charger in June 2024. This device is built to comply with international, European and American charging regulations like IEC 61851, DIN SPEC 70121, ISO 15118, and GB/T 18487-2015. It accommodates single-phase and three-phase AC input with a maximum capacity of 22 kW and provides a flexible DC output voltage range between 200 V-850 V, ensuring its suitability with power grids in China, Europe, and the US. The charger achieves up to 96% energy transformation efficiency, and supports bidirectional energy flow for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) uses. It also displays smart protections against high voltage, high current, and temperature extremes. The device is engineered with an IP67 waterproof rating, liquid cooling, and parallel connection support that allows power amplification while maintaining a power factor of no less than 0.99.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Market Share?

The bidirectional on board battery chargermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Silicon-Based, Silicon Carbide-Based

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, Nimh Batteries, Solid-State Batteries

3) By Charging Technology: Alternating Current (AC) Charging, Direct Current (DC) Charging, Wireless Charging, Hy-Id Charging

4) By Application: Electric Vehicles (EVs), Renewable Energy System, Power Backup System, Electricity Guide Services

5) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Public Charging Stations

Subsegments:

1) By Silicon-Based: Silicon-Based Unidirectional Charger, Silicon-Based Bidirectional Charger

2) By Silicon Carbide-Based: Silicon Carbide-Based Unidirectional Charger, Silicon Carbide-Based Bidirectional Charger

What Are The Regional Trends In The Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Market?

For the given year, the Bidirectional On Board Battery Charger Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the dominant region in the global market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the quickest growth in the specified forecast period. Other regions encompassed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

