SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harper Surveying, a leading supplier of high-quality surveying and geotechnical equipment , has released a new resource. They call it “ Best Handheld XRF Analyzers: Models for Every Application.”The guide is now available on the company website. A helpful tool exists for professionals in the construction, mining, scrap recycling, PMI (positive material identification), and environmental services industries. This guide helps them make wise choices when buying instruments.A Tailored Resource for Field and Lab-Based UsersWith diverse applications across industries, handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers present unique benefits—and unique purchasing challenges. The new guide by Harper Surveying helps buyers:1. Understand how tiers of handheld XRF analyzers align with various use cases, including scrap metal sorting, on-site ore assays, lead detection in building materials, and PMI for piping/welding.2. Compare leading models from trusted brands and evaluate their suitability in real-world settings.3. Factor in support, serviceability, calibration, and total cost of ownership—areas in which Harper Surveying emphasizes its expertise and support offerings.Harper Surveying’s Value Proposition: Equipment plus Expertise“We know our clients aren’t just buying equipment. Alex Whittington, the CEO of Harper Surveying, said they are ensuring they can provide accurate and consistent results. This is important even in difficult field conditions.“With this guide, we are showing you how to make the best choice for a handheld XRF. This is for scrap yard operators, mine engineers, and environmental consultants.”Harper Surveying’s new guide comes as asset owners, contractors, and process operators want to replace slow lab work. They are seeking faster in-field tools that still yield accurate results.Harper Surveying is a trusted provider of industrial equipment, field instrumentation, and analytical tools across surveying, mining, construction, environmental, and recycling sectors. They focus on performance, service, and affordability. They work with clients to provide guidance, setup, and support—not just hardware. For more information, visit https://harpersurveying.com Media AvailabilitySenior product specialists at Harper Surveying are ready for interviews and walkthroughs of the handheld XRF guide. They can discuss feature comparisons, industry trends, and best practices for using the guide.For media inquiries, please contact:Daniel BradleyPublic Relations ManagerHarper SurveyingEmail: sales@harpersurveying.comWebsite: https://harpersurveying.com

