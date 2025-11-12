Awakening by Nathalia Cristina de Souza Vilela Telis Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Awakening

Nathalia Cristina de Souza Vilela Telis Receives Prestigious Recognition for Immersive Amazonian Architecture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Nathalia Cristina de Souza Vilela Telis as a Silver winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for her exceptional work titled Awakening. This prestigious recognition positions Awakening as a notable example of innovative and impactful design within the architecture industry.Awakening holds significant relevance for the architecture industry and its potential users by offering a unique sensory experience that deeply connects individuals with the Amazon ecosystem. Through its emphasis on sustainability, biomimicry, and sensory engagement, the design aligns with current trends and needs, advancing industry standards and practices while providing practical benefits such as environmental harmony and enhanced well-being for both inhabitants and the environment.What sets Awakening apart is its immersive approach, blending architecture seamlessly with the Amazonian landscape. By utilizing sustainable materials like bamboo and incorporating passive ventilation and natural lighting, the design minimizes environmental impact while fostering a profound connection between humans and nature. The sensory experience is heightened through the integration of natural elements, engaging touch, smell, and hearing to create a truly immersive environment that reflects local biodiversity.The recognition bestowed upon Awakening by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a catalyst for Nathalia Cristina de Souza Vilela Telis and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable and immersive design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize ecological balance and promote a harmonious relationship between architecture and nature, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future within the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Nathalia Cristina de Souza Vilela TelisNathalia Cristina de Souza Vilela Telis is an architect and urban planner from Brazil known for her creative and practical approach, which transforms spaces and experiences. She stands out for creating innovative solutions that balance aesthetics and functionality, catering to the specific needs of each client. Her relevance in the market lies in her ability to integrate design and architecture holistically, positively impacting people's lives. Nathalia contributes to society with ethical and responsible work, prioritizing sustainability and accessibility in her projects.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their mastery of criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and more. The Silver A' Design Award signifies a notable achievement and prestigious recognition for designs that demonstrate exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact within the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes superior architecture and structure design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes diverse participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote and celebrate innovative designs that positively impact society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested individuals can explore the award, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://architecturedesignawards.com

