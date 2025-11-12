Riverbend Homes Announces Upcoming Custom Home Project in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Second-generation family business provides luxury custom home construction in Texas Hill Country gated community with completion scheduled for Summer 2026.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a leading custom home builder in the Texas Hill Country, offers a custom home project in Horseshoe Bay, TX, scheduled for summer 2026 completion. The Westgate #3 property features 3,325 square feet on more than two acres in a gated community.

Custom home construction in the Texas Hill Country requires an understanding of the region's unique landscape and building considerations. Homebuyers seeking properties in this area often prioritize features that complement the natural environment while meeting their specific lifestyle needs.

The Westgate #3 project includes four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a dedicated office space. The property features imported European windows and doors, a natural pond, and a custom pool. The home sits on more than two acres within a gated community, providing privacy and security for residents.

"Being first time home builders we could not have asked for a better company. Riverbend Homes guided us every step of the way and gave us our dream home," said Lorrie L., a client. "Our vision was transformed into a place that is better than we could have imagined and the perfect place to retire. In the end we won, with a beautiful home and new friends. We will always be grateful for the care you put into every detail."

Riverbend Homes operates with a selective-project approach, maintaining daily on-site management for each construction. The company limits the number of concurrent projects to provide focused attention to each client and property.

The building process begins with a detailed consultation to understand client requirements, including:

• Essential features for the home

• Preferred architectural styles

• Space utilization plans

• Project parameters

Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson, explained the company's approach centers on client communication throughout the construction process. The firm works with clients to translate design concepts into functional living spaces that align with their specifications.

"The team at Riverbend Homes provides a quality experience from start to finish. Their process, communication and work quality is outstanding," said Tanker H., a client. "Ben & Blake are a pleasure to work with. To anyone looking for a top-notch luxury home builder to walk through the home building process with them we can't recommend them highly enough."

The company maintains relationships with tradespeople and suppliers in the region, utilizing local expertise for construction projects. Riverbend Homes navigates site selection, design features, and local building regulations for properties throughout the Texas Hill Country.

Riverbend Homes has been serving residents in Spicewood, Bee Cave, Briarcliff, Horseshoe Bay, Lake Travis, and the Hill Country since 1996. The company provides services to clients in multiple Texas counties, including Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

The firm also serves residents in cities and towns including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland, as well as areas within 40 miles west of zip code 78669.

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

For information about custom home design and construction services, clients can contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/. Additional information is available at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

###

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

Notes to Editors:

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

• For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.