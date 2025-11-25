Butler Specialty Company Offers New Collection of Desks and Secretary Desks for the Modern Home Office

Chicago-based furniture company adds five desk designs to its home office furniture lineup.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading furniture provider with more than 90 years of experience in the industry, offers a new collection of desks and secretary desks designed for home office use. The collection includes five new pieces: the Newlark Secretary in Pastel Green and Pastel Blue, the Nora Writing Desk in Smooth White and Sage Green, and the Dupree Writing Desk in Pastel Green.

The rise of remote work has increased demand for functional home office furniture. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 22% of employed persons worked from home at least some of the time in 2023. This shift has created a need for home office furniture that balances workspace functionality with residential aesthetics.

Collection Overview

The new desk collection from Butler Specialty Company addresses the needs of professionals working from home who require dedicated workspace furniture that complements residential interiors.

The Newlark Secretary measures 20 inches wide, 17 inches deep, and 74 inches tall. The piece is constructed from Poplar and Rubberwood solids, MDF, tempered glass, and Cherry Veneer. Key features include:

• A fold-down desktop suitable for writing and drawing tasks

• Two drawers and three compartments for storage

• A glass-front cabinet for display purposes

• Antique brass hardware with a traditional silhouette

• Carved legs and floor protectors with anti-tip hardware

• Weight capacity of 60 pounds

The Newlark Secretary is available in Royal Pastel Green (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-newlark-secretary/4364482-871/iteminformation.aspx) and Royal Pastel Blue (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-newlark-secretary/4364483-871/iteminformation.aspx) finishes. The compact 20-inch width allows placement in narrow spaces such as entryways, hallways, or smaller home offices.

The Nora Writing Desk measures 40 inches wide, 22 inches deep, and 31 inches tall. This desk is constructed from Acacia Wood, Acacia Veneer, and MDF. Features include:

• Two pull-out drawers with round knob hardware

• Soft-close drawer mechanisms

• Tongue and groove wood joinery for structural integrity

• Kiln-dried wood construction to prevent warping

• Weight capacity of 200 pounds

The Nora Writing Desk is available in Smooth White (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-nora-writing-desk/5849304-871/iteminformation.aspx) and Sage Green (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-nora-writing-desk/5849480-871/iteminformation.aspx) finishes and follows a modern/contemporary design style.

The Dupree Writing Desk measures 35 inches wide, 20 inches deep, and 30.25 inches tall. Constructed from Rubberwood, MDF, and Oak Veneer, this traditional-style desk features:

• A single storage drawer with wooden bottom slides

• Chippendale and Queen Anne style legs with claw feet

• Antique bronze drawer pull

• Leg space measuring 34.8 inches wide, 18.5 inches deep, and 25 inches high

• Weight capacity of 120 pounds

The Dupree Writing Desk is available in Pastel Green (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-dupree-writing-desk/6042482-871/iteminformation.aspx) and follows a traditional/formal design style.

Butler Specialty Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has operated since 1930. The company serves businesses within the United States, Canada, and Europe through various distribution channels including e-commerce platforms, big box stores, interior designers, trade partners, and hospitality sectors.

The company adds new products to its assortment monthly. Butler Specialty Company provides product development services, working with clients from concept through production and drop-ship fulfillment.

"Our mission is simple here at Butler Specialty Company: to make each item 'the brightest spot in your room,'" stated Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company.

The company sources materials globally, working with partners across more than 12 countries. Materials used across the product line include hardwoods, veneers, marble, stone, and metal finishes. Butler Specialty Company partners with factories that meet environmental and ethical standards, with materials carefully sourced to ensure quality and responsible practices.

For more information about Butler Specialty Company’s desk collection or to explore the full range of home office furniture, visit the company’s website at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/. For inquiries, contact +1 (773) 221-1200 or read more on the company blog.

###

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of furniture in the United States and Canada.

• The company offers a broad assortment of furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.