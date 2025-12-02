Fundraising Warrior and Account Executive Tosha Wise of RaiseAway Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

GARFIELD, AR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you ask Tosha Wise what it means to dedicate yourself to fundraising, you might want to grab a coffee and settle in—her story is anything but ordinary. From humble beginnings as a temp at Walmart’s corporate offices, to steering innovative fundraising partnerships at RaiseAway, Tosha’s journey winds through Fortune 1 boardrooms, gritty retail aisles, and ultimately, the heart of America’s nonprofit sector.

Diagnosed at just six months old with cystic fibrosis (a genetic disease that once limited life expectancy to 30 years), Tosha never let her diagnosis define her. Instead, it became her launch pad.

Climbing the Corporate Ladder (and Knocking Down Some Walls)

Tosha began her professional journey in 2013 at Walmart’s headquarters, cutting her teeth on systems and vendor management before progressing into store layouts and merchandising support. “Walmart taught me a lot about adaptability and not being afraid of change,” she shares. Her career there included hands-on experience in mock store setups, special projects, and even surviving the volatility of corporate layoffs.

Rather than be discouraged, Tosha pivoted. She brought her retail expertise to “supplier land,” helping launch the Tasty brand’s cookware line at Walmart. Later, she found herself slinging lattes at a local coffee shop, proving that sometimes, a detour is where you find your spark.

An opportunity with Acosta soon led her back into the corporate world, managing retail activations for major brands like Banana Boat, Tabasco and Stonyfield. Her knack for leadership was recognized by Acosta’s Leadership Development Program, where she was the sole participant without a college degree. “Kudos to me,” Tosha laughs, “sometimes you just have to blaze your own trail.”

A Life Changed by Science and Grit

While building her career, Tosha was also managing the daily realities of cystic fibrosis: hours of breathing treatments, handfuls of medications, and frequent hospital stays. “In high school, I was hospitalized about every four months for two weeks at a time,” she recalls.

But in late 2019, the introduction of Trikafta (a breakthrough medication) transformed her day-to-day reality. “My life changed overnight,” she says, crediting years of advancement driven by medical research and robust fundraising.

Now a mother to two daughters, Tosha’s daily routine that was once dominated by treatments and uncertainty has opened up. She is now able to give more of herself to causes close to her heart.

Today, as an Account Executive with RaiseAway, Tosha connects nonprofits and schools nationwide with unique fundraising experiences—think luxury trips and bucket-list adventures custom-tailored for live and silent auctions. Her approach? Zero-risk, all-reward: “Nonprofits only pay when a package sells, so there’s no pressure and all the upside for their fundraising goals,” she explains.

In just a few months at RaiseAway, Tosha has already facilitated a national partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, smoothening the path for event organizers hoping to supercharge their auctions. It’s a full-circle moment for someone who has spent over a decade fundraising for cystic fibrosis research. Tosha has been raising $3,000 to $5,000 a year, often in creative ways like gym fundraisers and head shot events.

Why Partnerships Matter: Make A Wish, Ronald McDonald House, and More

Tosha’s vision for the future is born from personal experience. “When I was little, Make A Wish sent my family to Disney World, which is an experience I’ll never forget. And when I was hospitalized as a teen, my parents had a place to stay at Ronald McDonald House. Those organizations changed everything for my family and me.”

In the not too distant future, she hopes to establish partnerships between RaiseAway and Ronald McDonald House and Make A Wish Foundation, leveraging her unique perspective as both a beneficiary and now, a builder of futures. “Having lived it, I can speak to the difference these organizations make. They offer more than just a roof over your head or a magical trip—these organizations offer hope when you need it most.”

Advice for Aspiring Fundraisers and Donors

Her top tip for new fundraisers? “Start small. Do what you love and bring your friends along. Passionate fundraising isn’t about grand gestures, but about building community around causes you care about.”

For donors, Tosha insists even tiny actions matter: “Every dollar counts, and so does your time. Volunteer, share a story about your favorite organizations on social media, or simply donate those extra cans of green beans during your next trip to the grocery store.”

According to Tosha, “We can’t change the cards we’re dealt; we can only change how we play our hand.” She’s played hers with humor, hustle, and a heart for helping others.

About RaiseAway

RaiseAway partners with nonprofits and schools to provide memorable, zero-risk auction experiences, helping organizations soar past their fundraising goals.

Close Up Radio recently featured Tosha Wise in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday November 26th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-fundraising-warrior-and/id1785721253?i=1000738700260

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-fundraising-warrior-309659655/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4l0eGeTYX4kddqSGYTbs7o

For more information about Tosha Wise, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/tosha-wise-46a769148/

