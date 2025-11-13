Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Be By 2025?

The size of the cloud manufacturing execution system (MES) market has experienced swift expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $11.14 billion in 2024 to $12.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include an upsurge in demand for paperless manufacturing procedures in industrial sectors, a mounting requirement for unified management of multifaceted production environments, escalating acceptance of Industry 4.0 protocols in manufacturing entities, increasing necessities for swifter product launch through streamlined processes, and a growing stress on reducing downtime and improving the overall machinery efficiency in factories.

The market size of cloud manufacturing execution system (MES) is predicted to experience fast-paced growth in the coming years, growing to a value of $23.08 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include the growing demand for environmentally-friendly, energy-effective manufacturing processes, increased acceptance of smart factories and Industry 4.0 protocols, the surge in the need for sophisticated, data-driven production decision-making, escalating demand for tailored and batch manufacturing procedures, and an increasing emphasis on improving supply chain visibility and authenticity. Prominent trends during the projection period encompass advancements in cloud-native applications for scalable MES platforms, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities for anticipating production planning, amalgamation of big data analytics with MES for improved insights, progress in mobile reachability and distant monitoring features in cloud MES, and novel developments in user-friendly interfaces and dashboard layouts for streamlined production administration.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Landscape?

The growth of the cloud manufacturing execution system (MES) market is set to be driven by the rising implementation of cloud-based solutions. These solutions, hosted on remote servers and accessed via the internet, comprise software, services, or applications that assist users and enterprises in data storage, management, and processing, thereby eliminating the need for physical infrastructure or local computers. The rise in cloud-based solutions can be attributed to their capacity to offer scalable resources on demand, thus allowing businesses to augment capacities and boost efficiency without pouring money into physical infrastructure. By facilitating real-time monitoring of production and online data management, the cloud manufacturing execution system complements the advantages offered by these solutions. This greatly enhances operational efficiency and offers unhindered scalability. For instance, Eurostat, a statistical office based in Luxembourg, reported that in December 2023, the use of cloud computing services was reported by 45.2% of businesses in the EU—an increase of 4.2 percentage points from 2021. This growing dependency on cloud-based solutions is therefore fuelling the expansion of the cloud manufacturing execution system (MES) market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market?

Major players in the cloud manufacturing execution system (MES) market include:

• Siemens AG

• Oracle Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Emerson Electric Co.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Sector?

Leading companies in the cloud MES market are prioritizing innovations in technology such as cloud-based data storage and visualization. These advancements facilitate real-time monitoring of production, boost operational efficacy, and support data-fueled decision-making across various manufacturing sites. The cloud-based data storage and visualization system houses manufacturing information online, presenting it via intuitive graphs and dashboards for swift decision-making. For example, in April 2024, AVEVA Solutions Limited, an industrial software firm from the UK, debuted an improved hybrid cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) at Hannover Messe. This innovative solution allows manufacturing enterprises to handle production data on cloud platforms, enhancing supply chain adaptability with comprehensive insight into distributed plant operations. It brings together progressive model-driven MES capabilities at the periphery with cloud-based data, analytics, and visualization provisions offered on the CONNECT industrial intelligence platform.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market

The cloud manufacturing execution system (mes)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

3) By Deployment: Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud

4) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Production Monitoring Software, Quality Management Software, Inventory Management Software, Scheduling And Dispatching Software, Reporting And Analytics Software, Performance Management Software, Resource Planning Software, Compliance And Traceability Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Integration Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services, Managed Services

Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES), North America stands as the leading region from the prior year. It's also projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The territories featured in the study consist of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

