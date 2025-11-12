North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs holds State of Readiness Session for 2025 Summer Initiation Season, 12 Nov

The North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs - CoGTA, together with the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee – PICC and relevant stakeholders, will hold a State of Readiness Session tomorrow, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Summer Initiation Season.

The meeting seeks to strengthen coordination amongst all stakeholders to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place to reduce the mushrooming of illegal initiation schools, ensure compliance and safeguard the lives of initiates throughout the season.

The session, which will be attended by the PICC, the Department of Health, South African Police Service - SAPS and local municipalities, will review previous initiation season outcomes and corrective measures. The PICC will also release the names of approved registered schools and dates for the commencement of the schools.

The meeting will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Time: 10H00

Venue: Lowe Old Parliament Building, Mahikeng

Members of the media are invited to cover the session.

Enquiries:

Lerato Gambu

Cell: 076 322 1165

Email: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za



Thebeetsile Keameditse

Cell: 079 888 7564

Email: tkeameditse@nwpg.gov.za

