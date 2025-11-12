Geothermal Energy Networks: Transforming Our Thermal Energy System
This course provides an overview of how geothermal networks can lead the transformation of our thermal system towards a clean renewable energy. A collaboration between HEET (Home Energy Efficiency Team) and MIT, it was offered during the Independent Activities Period (IAP) in January 2025.
The course brings together the diverse perspectives of more than 20 experts and stakeholders, to cover the following topics as they relate to geothermal energy networks (GENs):
- Framing the Climate Change and Energy Challenge
- Workforce, Health and Environmental Justice
- Policy Innovations
- Expansion at City and Societal Scale
- Design Principles
- Drilling, Construction and Commissioning
- Modeling of GENs and Impacts on the Electric Grid
- Case Studies
Course co-creators:
- HEET: Isabel Varela and Zeyneb Magavi
- MIT: Chris Rabe and Curt Newton
View the materials, including 26 videos
