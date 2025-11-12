Geothermal Energy Networks: Transforming Our Thermal Energy System

This course provides an overview of how geothermal networks can lead the transformation of our thermal system towards a clean renewable energy. A collaboration between HEET (Home Energy Efficiency Team) and MIT, it was offered during the Independent Activities Period (IAP) in January 2025.

The course brings together the diverse perspectives of more than 20 experts and stakeholders, to cover the following topics as they relate to geothermal energy networks (GENs):

Framing the Climate Change and Energy Challenge

Workforce, Health and Environmental Justice

Policy Innovations

Expansion at City and Societal Scale

Design Principles

Drilling, Construction and Commissioning

Modeling of GENs and Impacts on the Electric Grid

Case Studies

Course co-creators:

HEET: Isabel Varela and Zeyneb Magavi

MIT: Chris Rabe and Curt Newton

View the materials, including 26 videos