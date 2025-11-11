Governor Stein Celebrates Veterans Day in Pitt County
NORTH CAROLINA, November 11 - Today Governor Josh Stein and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mallette joined Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly and Pitt County veterans to celebrate Veterans Day. Governor Stein honored those who have served in the United States armed forces and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting North Carolina’s veterans.
“Veterans sacrificed so much to protect us. We owe them not just gratitude but care and support when they come home,” said Governor Josh Stein. “On this Veterans Day, let us remember their sacrifices and recommit ourselves to serving the more than 600,000 veterans who call North Carolina home.”
“Our Department is working to ensure that North Carolina is a top state for military families, and our unwavering support for them does not stop when they complete their service,” said Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “Our veterans have selflessly put our lives before theirs, and we must ensure their sacrifices are honored by giving them the tools and resources for their next mission in life.”
Yesterday, Governor Stein and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced extended hours for NCServes and the launch of AskMeNC, two initiatives that are expanding access to care for North Carolina’s veterans and their families. Last month, Governor Stein announced the GE Aerospace Foundation’s $500,000 investment toward North Carolina’s Heroes MAKE America Program. The program works with companies to equip veterans with skills for careers in advanced manufacturing as veterans rejoin the workforce.
North Carolina is committed to comprehensively supporting its military families. Ongoing initiatives include but are not limited to:
- Resource Guide 2024/2025: A guide created by the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to compile resources, centers, and organizations to serve military and veteran families.
- North Carolina State Employment Veteran and National Guard Preference: A state government initiative that offers employment preference for eligible veterans, current and former North Carolina National Guard Service members, and their spouses for state initial employment, subsequent employment, promotions, reassignments, horizontal transfers, and reduction-in-force situations.
- Senate Bill 118: Military and Veteran Support Act: A bill that makes it easier for military families to enroll their children in school and renew their drivers’ licenses remotely.
- House Bill 373: UNC Tuition Discounts for Certain Students: A bill that provides a tuition discount for military students attending the University of North Carolina.
- NCWorks Veterans Services Professionals: The Department of Commerce has 50 NCWorks Veterans Services professionals (all of whom are veterans) whose mission is to help their fellow veterans find good jobs and training opportunities, and many staff members focus on partnering with businesses interested in hiring veterans.
