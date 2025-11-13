Decentralized Trial Wearable Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Decentralized Trial Wearable Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Decentralized Trial Wearable Market?

In recent times, the market size for decentralized trial wearables has seen a significant increase. Its growth projections indicate an expansion from $2.01 billion in 2024 to about $2.43 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The upsurge in the past period can be linked to the mounting demand for instant data collection, augmented patient involvement in decentralized trials, amplified usage of wearable biosensors, heightened emphasis on the effectiveness of clinical trials, and an escalating partnership between tech firms and pharmaceutical companies.

The market size for wearable devices in decentralized trials is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to escalate to $5.13 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. This growth during the forecast period is due to reasons such as the rise in decentralized clinical trials, increased adoption of cloud-based trial management systems, escalated funding for digital therapeutics, growth in biosensor innovation, and heightened emphasis on patient-centric trials. Notable trends in the forecast period comprise of enhanced wearable sensors for instantaneous data collection, innovation in platforms for patient engagement, incorporation of cloud-based clinical trial management systems, progress in personalized healthcare knowledge, and advancement in battery life and energy efficiency of wearables.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Decentralized Trial Wearable Market?

The growth of the decentralized trial wearable market is anticipated to be powered by the escalating need for real-time patient surveillance. This entails the incessant compilation and transmission of health statistics through interconnected medical apparatuses that instantaneously provide physiological metrics to medical personnel so they can assess and intervene immediately. With the upswing of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory ailments, there's an increasing need for constant monitoring of patient health for early detection and effective disease control, leading to a rise in demand for real-time patient monitoring. By perpetually gathering and transferring patient health information from their actual surroundings to centralized records, decentralized trial wearable device kits allow medical practitioners and researchers to remotely oversee patient health, recognize irregularities quickly, and make decisions based on real-time data. For example, a survey conducted by Vivalink, a health tech firm based in the US, in August 2023 demonstrated that 84% of current remote patient monitoring users are planning to increase their usage in 2024, 45% of healthcare providers are employing remote patient monitoring for acute surveillance in hospital-at-home programs, and 77% are convinced that care based on remote patient monitoring will surpass traditional hospital-based inpatient care in the next five years. Consequently, the surge in demand for real-time patient supervision is fueling the expansion of the decentralized trial wearable market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Decentralized Trial Wearable Market?

Major players in the Decentralized Trial Wearable Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• LabCorp Drug Development Inc.

• ICON Public Limited Company

• Garmin Ltd.

• Clario Inc.

• Medidata Solutions Inc.

• BioTelemetry Inc.

• Signant Health Holding Corp

• Withings France SA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Decentralized Trial Wearable Market?

Prominent players in the market for decentralized trial wearables are prioritizing the creation of groundbreaking products such as ultra-portable health monitoring devices. These miniature wearable devices have been meticulously designed to consistently gather physiological and behavioral data without causing any significant discomfort to the patient. This contributes to improved patient cooperation, allows for remote monitoring, and generates top-notch data for clinical trials. As an illustration, Empatica Inc., a medical technology firm based in the U.S, unveiled EmbraceMini, the globe's smallest actigraphy device for clinical research in June 2025. Similar in dimensions to a USB stick or an AA battery, EmbraceMini ensures non-invasive wear and continuous tracking of over 200 digital aspects comprising activity, sleep, gait, and light exposure. The gadget transmits data wirelessly to the FDA-approved Health Monitoring Platform by Empatica, guaranteeing remote data acquisition, digital biomarker evaluation and amalgamation with existing clinical trial infrastructures, all while valuing candidate experience and adherence. EmbraceMini's primary area of study includes sleep disorders, movement disorders, obesity, depression, and pain, amongst others and it furnishes in-depth insights into test participants' physiological and behavioral tendencies. The long-lasting battery allows for monitoring non-stop for at least seven days, elevating compliance by decreasing inconvenience for participants. Also, the modifiable design means it can be worn around the wrist, leg, waist, or ankle, and multiple devices can be utilized simultaneously for a more detailed dataset.

What Segments Are Covered In The Decentralized Trial Wearable Market Report?

The decentralized trial wearablemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers, Biosensors, Smart Clothing, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Trials, Disease Management, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Healthcare Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Smartwatches: Health Monitoring Smartwatches, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Smartwatches, Blood Oxygen Tracking Smartwatches, Multi-Sensor Smartwatches

2) By Fitness Trackers: Heart Rate Monitoring Fitness Trackers, Activity Tracking Fitness Trackers, Sleep Tracking Fitness Trackers, Multi-Metric Fitness Trackers

3) By Biosensors: Glucose Monitoring Biosensors, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Biosensors, Temperature Sensing Biosensors, Multi-Parameter Biosensors

4) By Smart Clothing: Sensor-Embedded Smart Shirts, Smart Pants With Biometric Sensors, Compression Wear Smart Clothing, Smart Athletic Wear

5) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Wearables, Medical Grade Wearables, Innovative Material Wearables

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Decentralized Trial Wearable Market?

In 2024, North America held the majority share in the global market for decentralized trial wearables. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth over the forecast period. This comprehensive market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

