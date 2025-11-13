The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market to Grow at 7.7% CAGR from 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $23.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market Size And Growth?

There has been a significant surge in the market size of biopharmaceutical lab equipment in the preceding years. The market is expected to expand from a value of $16.44 billion in 2024 to an estimated $17.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the historic period can be tied back to several factors including an increase in expenditure for biopharmaceutical research and development, escalated demand for biologics, a growing rate of chronic diseases, the worldwide spread of clinical trials, and amplified investment in drug discovery.

There is predicated to be a robust expansion in the biopharmaceutical lab equipment market over the next several years. Its anticipated growth is projected to see it reach a value of $23.93 billion in 2029 with a continuous compound annual growth rate of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this prediction include the rising popularity of personalized medicine, the increase in demand for high-throughput screening, an intensified focus on biomanufacturing productivity, the growth of newly established biopharma firms, and an escalating need for state-of-the-art analytical appliances. Key trends forecasted for this period encompass the advancement of lab automation technology, innovation in bioprocessing apparatus, evolvement in analytical instrumentation, research, and progression in manufacturing biologics, as well as enhancement in cell culture methodologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market?

The spike in focus on personalized medicine is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the biopharmaceutical lab equipment market. Personalized medicine constitutes a patient care approach which customizes prevention strategies and treatments grounded on unique variations in patients' lifestyles, environments, and genes. This increased embracing of personalized medicine is propelled by advancements in data analytics and genomic sequencing technologies, which empower healthcare providers to devise more accurate diagnostic instruments and targeted therapies for each patient. This evolution towards precision-orientated healthcare necessitates advanced laboratory apparatus capable of scrutinizing genetic data, formulating targeted therapies, and contributing to clinical research for customized treatments. For instance, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a health care organization and hospital based in the US, in February 2024, in 2023, the FDA authorized 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases, a considerable increase from the six approved in 2022. Consequently, the intensified focus on personalized medicine is promoting the expansion of the biopharmaceutical lab equipment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market?

Major players in the Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

• Illumina Inc.

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Sector?

Major players in the biopharmaceutical lab equipment market are turning their attention to the creation of groundbreaking products such as high-resolution mass analysis systems. These systems enhance the accuracy of testing while making workflows more efficient and boosting overall lab capacity. High-resolution mass analysis systems, which are advanced tools that deliver high-precision measurements of ions' mass-to-charge ratio, help to identify and quantify complex molecules for applications such as proteomics, pharmaceuticals and chemical analysis, with a remarkable degree of sensitivity and resolution. For example, in June 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a company centered on life sciences based in the US, rolled out a new generation of Thermo Scientific OptiSpray technology-based mass spectrometry instruments. These tools offer exceptional speed and sensitivity in identifying proteins, metabolites and additional biomolecules, aiding the progress of sophisticated precision medicine research. Standout features include high-resolution mass analysis, efficient workflows for multiomics investigations, intuitive data processing software, sturdy sample handling automation, and seamless integration with investigations into environmental and food safety. This system allows scientists to produce consistently high-quality data and accelerates the exploration of intricate disease studies.

How Is The Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market Segmented?

The biopharmaceutical lab equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometers, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Equipment, Cell Culture Systems, Microscopes, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Single-Use Technology, Continuous Processing Technology, Cell Culture Technology, Filtration Technology, High-Throughput Screening Technology

3) By Size Of Lab: Small Scale Labs, Medium Scale Labs, Large Scale Labs

4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Research And Development, Quality Control, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chromatography Systems: High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography (GC), Ion Exchange Chromatography, Affinity Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC), Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)

2) By Mass Spectrometers: Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometer (TOF-MS), Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer, Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer, Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance (FT-ICR) Mass Spectrometer, Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer

3) By Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Equipment: Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Machines, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Systems, Conventional Thermocyclers, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Workstations

4) By Cell Culture Systems: Bioreactors, Incubators, Laminar Flow Cabinets, Automated Cell Culture Systems, CO2 Incubators

5) By Microscopes: Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscopes, Fluorescence Microscopes, Confocal Microscopes

6) By Other Product Types: Spectrophotometers, Microplate Readers, Autoclaves, Centrifuges, Freeze Dryers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America topped the biopharmaceutical lab equipment market. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The Biopharmaceutical Lab Equipment Global Market Report 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

