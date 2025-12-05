Kveeky Powers 1.2 Million AI Voiceovers in Run-Up to Global Launch

Creators, educators, and marketers embrace a fast-growing tool that writes and voices full scripts in seconds

Creating a script and voiceover should be as fast as thinking. We built Kveeky so anyone can go from topic to finished voice track in minutes—not hours or days.” — Kveeky spokesperson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kveeky, a browser-based AI scriptwriting and voiceover platform , today announced the official launch of its AI Voiceover (text-to-speech) suite, enabling users to instantly generate high-quality voiceovers with auto-generated scripts across more than 200 languages and dialects. In the lead-up to launch, over 15,000 early users created more than 1.2 million voiceovers during beta testing, earning the platform a 4.8/5 user satisfaction score.Kveeky helps creators turn ideas into downloadable narration in just a few clicks. Users start by entering a video or voice topic—Kveeky then generates a full voice-ready script, lets users make quick edits, and produces a polished voiceover using one of 500+ natural-sounding AI voices. With no login, software install, or editing experience required, Kveeky is designed to support everyone from YouTubers and marketers to educators and small business owners looking to speed up production without sacrificing quality.During beta, users reported saving up to 90% of the time they previously spent scripting and recording manually. Kveeky’s voice engine adapts tone, pacing, and emotion to suit the script, offering output that feels more like a human speaker than robotic TTS. The platform’s privacy-first approach means no user scripts or voice files are stored—everything is generated in real time and instantly downloadable. Many users praised the ease of turning scripts into multilingual voiceovers without hiring talent or setting up a studio.Among the most common use cases reported in beta: short-form video narration for YouTube and TikTok, training modules for internal teams, ad voiceovers for social campaigns , and accessibility content creation. One unexpected use case came from nonprofits and teachers using Kveeky to generate lesson narrations in multiple languages for underserved students or visually impaired learners.The beta results showed us that AI can bridge creative gaps, break language barriers, and save real production time at every level.”Kveeky offers a free plan with monthly access to all core tools. Paid tiers unlock higher monthly credits, extended script lengths, commercial-use licensing, and faster processing. All plans follow a strict zero-retention policy—no files or prompts are stored, and voices are generated in real time.About KveekyKveeky is an AI-powered voiceover and scriptwriting platform that helps creators produce studio-quality narration in seconds. With over 1.2 million voiceovers generated across 200+ languages and 500+ voice styles, Kveeky eliminates the need for recording software, voice talent, or editing skills. Users simply enter a topic, edit the auto-generated script, and download a natural-sounding voiceover in just a few clicks. Popular use cases include social media content, e-learning narration, video ads, and accessibility voiceovers. Upcoming features include AI voice cloning, auto-subtitling, and emotion-controlled voice delivery.

