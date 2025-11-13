Jerabek Nomin and Slim Loddy Bhuzu release their first collaborative single 'Catch a flow with the Stars'

God made music so that we could pray without words.” — John Lennon

BUDAPEST, HU, HUNGARY, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two rising stars in the Hungarian music scene, rapper slim Loddy Bhuzu and singer-songwriter Jerabek Nomin, have joined forces to release their first EP together. The EP, titled "Catch a flow with the Stars", is a unique blend of different musical styles, combining the raw sound of Slim Loddy Bhuzu (rap) with the operatic vocals of Jerabek Nomin.The collaboration between Jerabek Nomin and Slim Loddy Bhuzu was born out of a desire to break boundaries and create something new. With their EP, they aim to bring together people from different backgrounds and unite them through music. The title track, "Catch a flow with the Stars", is a powerful message about returning to nature and leaving behind hostility and conflict."We wanted to create something that would not only showcase our individual talents but also bring people together. Our EP is a fusion of our different styles and we hope it will inspire listeners to embrace diversity and find common ground," says Jerabek Nomin.Slim Loddy Bhuzu adds, "We believe that music has the power to bridge gaps and connect people. With our EP, we want to spread a message of peace and unity, and we hope that our listeners will catch the flow with us.""Catch a flow with the Stars" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can expect a music video for the title track to be released in the coming weeks. With their unique sound and powerful message, Jerabek Nomin and Slim Loddy Bhuzu are set to make a mark in the African and Hungarian music scene and beyond.For more information and updates, follow Jerabek Nomin and Slim Loddy Bhuzu on their social media pages.Contact:Jerabek Nominjerabeknomin@gmail.comSlim Loddy Bhuzuslimloddybhuzu@gmail.com

