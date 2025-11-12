VEGAIN Opens Equity Crowdfunding Round to Bring Clean Performance Nutrition to More Shelves

VEGAIN Founders Edan Wolk and Melissa L'Heureux-Haché Athlete refuelling with a can of SURGE™ Clear Protein VEGAIN Logo

From customers to co-owners: VEGAIN launches a community-driven funding round to democratize access to high-performance nutrition.

We see this as more than a raise. It’s a shift in how brands grow, where community replaces gatekeepers, and ownership becomes more accessible.” — Melissa L'Heureux-Haché

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VEGAIN Nutrition Inc ., the Canadian brand behind North America’s first clear vegan protein RTD + RTM, has opened an equity crowdfunding round on FrontFundr to fuel its next phase of growth.The raise will allow everyday consumers to invest in the Vancouver-based plant-based sports nutrition company as VEGAIN scales its award-winning product line, expands into U.S. channels, and builds its brand footprint nationwide.VEGAIN’s latest launch, SURGE™ Clear Protein , is a patent-pending innovation offering 25g of plant protein with 0g sugar in a clear, juice-like format; a notable departure from traditional milky or chalky protein powders. The company has secured Informed Sport certification and national distribution across key health retailers.Co-Founder and President Melissa L’Heureux-Haché said the decision to open up equity crowdfunding was both strategic and values-driven.“This model allows our customers — the athletes, dietitians, and everyday high-performers who believe in what we’re building — to be part of our story in a tangible way,” said L’Heureux-Haché. “We see this as more than a raise. It’s a shift in how brands grow, where community replaces gatekeepers, and ownership becomes more accessible.”Equity crowdfunding continues to gain momentum in Canada, particularly among consumer goods companies with loyal followings. Unlike traditional fundraising, it allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate, democratizing access to early-stage investment opportunities.Funds from the VEGAIN raise will be used to:- Support retail expansion across Canada and the U.S.- Finance inventory for high-demand SKUs including SURGE™, V-POWER Protein, and their flagship Plant-Based Mass Gainer- Grow the team across marketing and operations- Continue developing proprietary plant-based innovationsVEGAIN has already been recognized by BC Food & Beverage (Finalist: Product of the Year, Innovation of the Year), CHFA Launchpad (Product Innovation), and the Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce (Winner: 2025 Innovation Award), and was recently selected for VenturePark Labs and the M51 Founder Lab.The raise is now live at frontfundr.com/vegain ----VEGAIN is a Canadian plant-based performance nutrition brand built for athletes and high-performers. Made in Canada with 100% vegan, clean-label ingredients, VEGAIN products are 3rd party tested and designed to deliver real results. The company’s flagship innovation, SURGE™ Clear Protein, is the first of its kind in North America: a patent-pending, juice-like vegan protein that’s redefining the category. With national distribution, award recognition, and growing demand across Canada and the U.S., VEGAIN is scaling with a community-powered approach to fuel the future of performance

VEGAIN | Fuelling the Future of Plant-Based Performance

