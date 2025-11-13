Upplai Announces General Availability of Transparent AI Resume Builder That Shows Every Change and Why It Matters

Upplai's AI resume builder shows every optimization with explanations and real-time ATS scoring, giving job seekers transparency and control over their tailored resumes.

New AI Resume Platform Achieves 100 NPS Score by Solving ATS Rejection Crisis with Transparency-First Approach and No-Subscription Pricing

This app instantly transformed my old resume into a sharp, account manager resume. I especially loved how it added sales-focused metrics. Thanks to Upplai, I landed multiple job offers.” — Durrell Roberts, Account Management Professional

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upplai, an AI resume builder focused on transparency and fairness in job applications, today announced its general availability following a successful beta program that served nearly 4,000 job seekers. The platform addresses a critical gap in the hiring process: 80% of resumes are rejected by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) before reaching human recruiters, often filtering out qualified candidates.Founded by Stanford and IIT Kharagpur alumnus Soubhik Dawn, Upplai emerged from a personal experience that revealed the broken state of hiring technology. "A few years ago when I was applying for jobs, I received an automated rejection email from a company," said Dawn. "Days later, their recruiter sent me a LinkedIn message saying I'd be a great fit for the same role. An algorithm decided I wasn't qualified, while a human recruiter thought I deserved outreach. If this happened to me after two decades in tech, how many other qualified candidates are being rejected by systems that don't understand their qualifications?"The wave of layoffs that began in late 2022 crystallized Dawn's mission. Watching friends and colleagues struggle with mass rejections despite strong credentials, he recognized that the hiring process wasn't working for anyone: job seekers couldn't effectively market their skills, and hiring managers never saw qualified candidates ranked at the bottom of the candidate pool by ATS software.Transparency Sets Upplai Apart from Traditional AI Resume BuildersUnlike resume platforms that either provide only recommendations or make unexplained changes with disclaimers like "our AI might make you look better than you are," Upplai takes a different approach. The platform automatically optimizes resumes using industry best practices for both ATS optimization and recruiter appeal, but highlights every single change and explains the rationale behind it. Users can reject any modification with one click."This made the whole process a genuine learning experience," said one beta user. The approach has resonated: Upplai achieved a Net Promoter Score of 100, indicating exceptionally high user satisfaction and trust.The platform offers several key features:• Resume Match Score (Free): Analyzes how well a candidate's background aligns with job requirements• Real-Time ATS Scoring (Free): Provides instant feedback on keyword optimization as users edit• Transparent AI Resume Tailoring : Shows exactly what changed, why it changed, and allows instant rejection of suggestions• Cover Letter Generator: Creates tailored cover letters that complement optimized resumes• Job Application Tracker (Free): For application tracking and content management from a single dashboardNo-Subscription Model Disrupts Industry PricingChallenging the subscription-heavy resume builder market, Upplai operates on a pay-per-use model. "I'm not a fan of subscriptions because I keep forgetting to cancel them," said Dawn. "Job searches typically take one to three months. Why force people into recurring payments they might forget to cancel after landing a job?"Every user receives free credits to start, with full access to all features. Additional resumes cost between $0.50 and $1.00 each through one-time resume credit purchases.Product Demonstration and AvailabilityA demo video showcasing Upplai's transparency features and real-time ATS scoring is available at https://youtu.be/Z8dv4L2ly5c . The platform is now available at uppl.ai with three free tailored resumes for new users.For more information about Upplai's transparent AI resume builder and ATS optimization tools, visit https://uppl.ai/?invitation=launch About UpplaiUpplai is an AI-powered resume and cover letter optimization platform that helps job seekers present their authentic best selves when applying for jobs. Founded in 2025 and based in San Francisco, Upplai combines transparent AI technology with industry best practices to ensure qualified candidates get fair consideration in the modern hiring process.Media Contact: Soubhik Dawn Founder, Upplai, • E: team@uppl.ai • P: +1-650-468-0008 • W: https://uppl.ai

