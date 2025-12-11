Suzanne Nadell Shows How Businesses Unlock the Power of Women Leaders: From Systemic Solutions to Holiday Stress Success

Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell, award-winning author, explains the systems companies must change to elevate women into leadership, and why women excel during crunch-time

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations across industries face the same persistent challenge: women are leading at exceptionally high levels, yet not nearly in high enough numbers. Award-winning author Suzanne Nadell, known for her groundbreaking book Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, argues that the issue is not women’s readiness, it’s the systems companies use to identify, evaluate, and elevate leaders.

“The best way to ensure women excel in leadership is to promote them,” Nadell says. “Give women the tools and support they need to be successful. Create space for people, not just women, to manage both their careers and their personal lives.”

Nadell emphasizes that flexibility is no longer optional for women’s advancement. Businesses, she says, must move beyond the mentality of ‘This is how I did it, so this is how it has to be done.’ According to the 2025 Women in the Workplace Report, many companies have scaled back remote and hybrid work options and reduced sponsorship and women-focused development programs, reversals that have significantly hindered women’s progress.

In Wired to Lead, Nadell delivers a clear message to corporate leaders: women are already performing at the highest levels; organizations simply haven’t built pathways that allow them to rise. She outlines the structural changes companies must adopt, beginning with transparency in promotion processes and objective, bias-free performance evaluations.

“When companies define readiness clearly and evaluate performance based on measurable outcomes, not visibility or subjective impressions, women advance faster and far more equitably,” says Nadell. “In Wired to Lead, I show that women don’t need more advice; they need advocacy. That’s why sponsorship must replace traditional mentorship, succession planning must include women from the very beginning, and leaders must be held accountable for measurable progress in elevating women into senior roles.”

Women don’t need to be fixed, organizations do, Nadell says. Removing systemic barriers is the only way companies can unlock their strongest, most sustainable leadership pipeline.

As organizations work to correct these systems, Nadell points to a powerful and often overlooked truth: women are already excelling in the leadership roles they do hold, especially during the most demanding time of the year. This becomes particularly visible in Q4, when deadlines tighten, customer expectations intensify, and companies rely on leaders who can navigate complexity with steadiness and clarity.

“Understanding and empathy are often superpowers for women,” Nadell concludes. “We’re great at multitasking, we lead with a strong survival instinct, and we know how to get things done. I’m here today because I worked in a company that lifted women up, and you need women in leadership to uplift women.”

Readers Rave About Wired to Lead:

"Absolutely loved this book. It's concise, easy to read and gives lots of leadership guidance based is scripture. Would highly recommend."

"Faith based, but truly insightful and good for ANY woman in leadership. The author ran news studios for years so knowing how to navigate a rapid pace and fluctuating moods, is in her DNA. Great insight on loving neighbors, living in the margins, leaning into rest, and confidently taking your seat at the table. A must read!"

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is an award-winning author, leadership strategist, CEO of She Leads Church, and organizational consultant known for her research on women’s leadership development. Her work explores the systems that shape advancement in corporate environments and the unique strengths women bring to high-pressure decision-making. She speaks nationally on organizational transformation, leadership equity, and high-performance culture.

