Independent OT Medico Legal Announces National Expansion, Bringing Trusted Medico Legal Services Across Australia

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent OT Medico Legal, a leading provider of high-quality medico legal reports for over four decades, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its services across Australia. This growth marks a major step in the organisation’s mission to support both plaintiffs and defendants nationwide with reliable, objective, and timely medico legal assessments.Founded in 1984, Independent OT Medico Legal (formerly Independent OT Services) has developed a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive and clinically sound medico legal reports. Their team of experienced and trauma-informed Occupational Therapists specialise in conducting evidence-based assessments for both children and adults across a broad range of legal contexts.With this expansion, clients across Australia now have access to Independent OT Medico Legal’s full suite of specialised medico legal reporting services, including:- Birth Injury Matters- Dust Diseases (Asbestosis, Mesothelioma, Silicosis)- Medical Negligence Claims- Motor Vehicle Accident Injury Assessments- NDIA Appeals Support Reports- Permanent Disability Assessments- Psychological Injury & Historical Abuse Reports- Public Liability Claims- Spinal Cord Injury Medico Legal Evaluations- Traumatic Brain Injury Reports- Workers Compensation AssessmentsPrincipal Occupational Therapist, Rebecca Thompson , shared her enthusiasm regarding the national expansion:"I am excited to announce that we are now bringing our expertise and high-quality medico legal reports to the rest of Australia."All Occupational Therapists working within Independent OT Medico Legal have extensive clinical experience and prioritise ongoing professional development to ensure their knowledge remains current. This commitment supports the delivery of reports that are objective, evidence-based, and specifically tailored to the nuances of each legal matter.“Our expansion reflects where the demand is growing and where our expertise can make the greatest impact,” Thompson added. “We are proud to be recognised for the accuracy, integrity, and reliability of our assessments, and we look forward to supporting legal professionals and clients nationwide.”Independent OT Medico Legal is now welcoming medico legal referrals from all states and territories across Australia.About Independent OT Medico Legal:Established in 1984, Independent OT Medico Legal specialises in objective medico legal assessments and reporting. With an experienced team of trauma-informed Occupational Therapists, the organisation supports a wide range of injury, disability, and compensation-related legal matters. Their focus remains on delivering accurate, comprehensive, and timely reports to support fair and informed legal outcomes.

