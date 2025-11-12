Hands-Free Charging Station in the Future All Electric Vehicles

Fast Charging By Adjustable Connection in front or Under Electric Vehicle Shows a cross-section view of how the vehicle charges on the charging station. Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in!

Self Guided Automatic Charging Station Provides Hands-Free Electric Vehicle Charging

POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.D. Paterson Development Co. Announces Patent for Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS)Powells Point, NC — S.D. Paterson Development Co. has announced the introduction and patent filing of the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS), a fully automated system designed to streamline the process of charging electric vehicles. The innovation is protected under U.S. Patent No. 17/333,220.The EVACS system enables electric vehicles to charge automatically without requiring users to manually connect a handheld charger. Designed for both residential and commercial use, the system can be installed in private garages, fleet vehicle facilities, or outdoor locations due to its weatherproof construction.Each charging station features an adjustable track system that accommodates a variety of tire widths and wheelbases. The station’s electrical dock connects to a wall-mounted or self-standing multi-voltage charging unit, supporting multiple levels of fast charging. The receptacle is positioned between the tire guides and protected by spring-loaded, weatherproof covers that open and close automatically as a vehicle enters or exits the charging area.To enhance compatibility, the charging receptacle can be integrated into newly manufactured electric vehicles or retrofitted to existing models. The EVACS system is designed to work alongside self-parking technology, allowing drivers to simply park and walk away as the vehicle automatically begins charging. A companion software application monitors charge status, provides estimated charge completion times, and alerts users once charging is complete.The system’s design also allows for use with a broad range of electric vehicles, including passenger cars, fleet trucks, recreational vehicles, UTVs, and golf carts. Specific measurements and construction materials will be refined through ongoing development and production.Quote:“Our goal with EVACS is to simplify electric vehicle ownership by removing one of the few remaining manual steps—plugging in the charger,” said S.D. Paterson, founder of S.D. Paterson Development Co. “This technology represents a step forward in the everyday practicality of electric transportation.”For further details or inquiries related to licensing and production opportunities, please contact:S.D. Paterson Development Co.P.O. Box 1Powells Point, NC 27947-0001About S.D. Paterson Development Co.S.D. Paterson Development Co. is engaged in the design and development of innovative technologies that support the advancement of sustainable transportation and infrastructure systems.

