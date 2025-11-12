SUMO Scheduler Becomes an AI Meeting Assistant to Automate Chat, Scheduling, Notes, Prep & Follow-up in One App

SUMO1 integrates with your marketing and sales automation software. Schedules across all online channels: websites, social media, email, text, and more. Sumo auto-books meetings, matches customers, and an AI assistant takes notes—automatically

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMO Scheduler (“SUMO”), a leader in customer engagement software, announces a major upgrade to its SUMO Scheduler appointment scheduling tool, transforming it into a comprehensive AI-powered Meeting Assistant. This evolution helps teams automate customer interactions while keeping them personal and human—delivering a unified experience that stands out in a crowded market.

Competing in a Crowded Space

While solutions like Calendly, Chili Piper, Glia.com, Intercom, and Read.ai each address aspects of scheduling, chat, or meeting automation, SUMO Scheduler is the only platform that brings all these capabilities together—seamlessly—in one app. SUMO Scheduler not only cuts manual admin for teams by 80% and helps them win back 90 hours/month of productive time, but also eliminates the need to juggle multiple single-point tools. Teams connect with prospects more efficiently, focus on meaningful engagement, and accelerate pipeline velocity.

“SUMO transforms how teams engage with customers before, during, and after meetings,” said Todd Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at SUMO Scheduler. “Instead of juggling multiple apps for scheduling, calendar management, and note-taking, teams can finally focus on conversations and move the pipeline faster.”

Five Apps in One AI-Powered Meeting Assistant

SUMO Scheduler is an all-in-one AI Meeting Assistant that includes chat, meeting booking, pre-call planning, note-taking, and follow-up—delivering the core capabilities modern customer-facing teams need to save time, work smarter, and drive better customer outcomes.

AI Chat Co-Pilot: Engage website visitors in real time with intelligent chat that answers questions, detects buying intent, and books meetings instantly. Unlike standalone chat solutions like Intercom or Glia.com, SUMO Scheduler integrates chat with scheduling and follow-up for a seamless handoff.

AI Scheduling: Let customers self-schedule appointments online or via AI-powered chat. Advanced routing by skills, territories, or availability—going beyond what Calendly, Chili Piper, or Sprintful offer ensures every booking matches the right team member.

Pre-Call Planning: Speed up prep with talking points, agendas, and attendee insights from past interactions and online research. SUMO Scheduler’s unified approach means you don’t need extra tools like Read.ai for meeting context.

AI Notetaker: Automatically joins meetings, transcribes conversations, identifies decisions, summarizes key points, and generates action items—no extra apps or manual notes needed.

Automated Follow-Ups: Send personalized summaries and thank-you emails in seconds, right from the CRM. SUMO Scheduler’s integration means no bouncing between scheduling tools and messaging platforms like Front.com.

This automation allows sales professionals to dedicate their energy to uncovering customer needs, driving faster deal flow, and achieving significantly higher close rates. SUMO Scheduler AI Meeting Assistant saves sales, support, and service reps an average of 90 hours a month, redirecting that time toward impactful customer interactions.

About SUMO Scheduler

SUMO is the industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions powered by AI. From intelligent scheduling to meeting automation and follow-up, SUMO helps revenue, support, and service teams deliver faster, smarter customer conversations that drive outcomes. Trusted by organizations in education, healthcare, financial services, government, and nonprofits, SUMO delivers measurable time savings, improved productivity, and more personalized customer journeys. SUMO is privately held and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

To see SUMO in action, visit https://sumoscheduler.com/

