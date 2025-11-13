RED BEAR Negotiation Named Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Company for 2025

SellingPower Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2025

Awards highlight RED BEAR’s measurable ROI, virtual training excellence, and global client success across 2025.

This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation in virtual learning and the measurable outcomes our clients achieve worldwide.” — Chad Mulligan, Founder and CEO of RED BEAR Negotiation

CROWN POINT, IN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RED BEAR Negotiation, a global leader in negotiation and influence training, today announced its inclusion on Selling Power’s 2025 list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies. This recognition is the latest in a string of honors for RED BEAR this year, including Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Pros to Know, ISM’s Supply Chain Trailblazer Award for Supply Chain Consultancy Project, and Training Industry’s 2025 Top Sales Training Watch List. These awards underscore RED BEAR’s ability to scale negotiation performance across global enterprise teams.“Being recognized again by Selling Power underscores the measurable impact RED BEAR continues to drive across global sales organizations,” said Chad Mulligan, Founder and CEO of RED BEAR Negotiation. “Our clients do not just learn new skills; they experience a transformation. We help them become world-class negotiators capable of achieving consistent, sustainable results.”Transforming People into World-Class NegotiatorsRED BEAR Negotiation partners with more than half of the Fortune 500 to equip teams with the processes, skills, and tools to negotiate value, not price. With a documented average ROI exceeding 50:1 and delivery in 14 languages, RED BEAR programs drive results across industries, functions, and cultures. Every engagement, delivered in person or virtually, is experiential, discovery-based, and tailored to a client’s unique challenges. RED BEAR’s methodology produces immediate gains, sustained improvement, and measurable ROI. The approach is supported by the company’s 10x Impact Guarantee, which pledges to deliver at least ten times a client’s investment in value and performance.RED BEAR’s approach focuses on the human element of negotiation, combining behavioral insight with practical frameworks. RED BEAR’s global instructor team, led by seasoned business leaders who have “been there, done that,” delivers highly experiential sessions that push participants beyond theory into applied skill, accelerate adoption through manager-led reinforcement, and drive measurable improvements in negotiation behavior and commercial outcomes.With a proven track record, RED BEAR helps clients strengthen customer relationships, expand margins, and unlock cross-functional collaboration across sales, procurement, and leadership teams.Discover how RED BEAR can enhance your team's negotiation capabilities. CLICK HERE to find out what all the hype is about!About RED BEAR NegotiationRED BEAR Negotiation transforms the way people negotiate. From sales and procurement to leadership and cross-functional teams, RED BEAR helps organizations drive measurable business outcomes through practical, experiential learning. With delivery across six continents, in 14 languages, RED BEAR partners with global brands to create consistent negotiation cultures that accelerate growth and profitability.To learn more, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com

