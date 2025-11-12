Gravitas Wine Marketing Seeks to Expand World-Class Portfolio

Gravitas Wine Marketing - representing exceptional producers from around the world in the California wholesale wine market

CORTE MADERA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitas Wine Marketing is officially looking to expand its portfolio, representing exceptional producers from around the world in the California wholesale wine market. Focused exclusively on full-service distribution and brokerage, Gravitas combines deep industry expertise with an uncompromising commitment to quality and service. We want to start the conversation with like-minded producer partners that make outstanding wine and want to increase their footprint in the California market.The GRAVITAS team consists of seasoned wine professionals who bring decades of leadership experience in fine wine sales, marketing, and brand development.Aaron Campbell, Founder, has over 25 years of experience managing fine wine import and wholesale companies. Formerly Vice President of Sales & Operations at Chambers & Chambers Wines, his leadership background also includes executive roles at Angeles Wine Agency and Swirl Wine Brokers, representing acclaimed producers such as Chappellet, Colgin, Billecart-Salmon, Kosta Browne, Pahlmeyer, Comte de Vogüé, and Château Palmer.Robert Kirkbride, President, brings more than two decades in wine marketing and hospitality. After early mentorship under Master Sommelier Michael Bonaccorsi at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurants, Kirkbride transitioned from restaurant ownership to wholesale leadership at The Rare Wine Co. and Vinifera Wine Marketing, working with top estates including PlumpJack, Cade, Odette, Raen, Beaux Frères, and Stolpman Vineyards. Over the past year, he has guided Gravitas’s sales operations and expanded its portfolio of exclusive producers.“There is no compromising when it comes to the quality and reputation of who we represent or the level of service we deliver,” says Kirkbride. “Our mission is to bring exceptional wines to market through trusted relationships, transparency, and expertise.”About Gravitas Wine MarketingGravitas Wine Marketing was founded in 2020 and represents world-class producers from around the globe, providing full-service brokerage and distribution exclusively within California. Driven by passion and guided by experience, Gravitas is committed to excellence, integrity, and results.For media inquiries:Contact: Robert KirkbrideEmail: marketing@gravitaswinemarketing.com

