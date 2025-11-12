Guideboat Capital Acquires Majority Interest in P3 Cost Analysts

P3 Cost Analysts

P3 Cost Analysts, a leading provider of cost reduction and expense audit services, announces Guideboat Capital has acquired majority interest in the company.

DALLAS, AR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 Cost Analysts , a leading provider of cost reduction and expense auditing services, announced today that Guideboat Capital has acquired majority interest in the company. This partnership marks a significant milestone in P3 Cost Analysts’ growth trajectory and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter of innovation and expansion.“We’re thrilled to partner with Mike Sutton and the team at Guideboat Capital,” said Aaron Stahl, Founder and CEO of P3 Cost Analysts. “Their investment and expertise will help us scale our operations, expand our service offerings, and enhance the value we deliver to clients. Together, we’re positioning P3 Cost Analysts for the next phase of growth.”Under the new partnership, P3 Cost Analysts will accelerate its efforts to grow services—including expanding AI-driven tools and analytics—while investing in sales and marketing initiatives to reach a broader range of clients. The collaboration with Guideboat Capital will strengthen the company’s ability to support businesses in managing and optimizing their expenses more effectively than ever before.“P3 Cost Analysts has built a stellar reputation for delivering measurable savings and exceptional client service,” said Mike Sutton, Managing Partner at Guideboat Capital. “This is a unique situation where we’ve built a relationship with P3 for many years while they’ve delivered millions in value to our portfolio companies through their cost optimization program. We’re excited to partner with the P3 team as they continue to innovate and scale in this dynamic space.”Founded in 1991, P3 Cost Analysts has helped thousands of organizations uncover hidden savings and reduce costs across a variety of expense categories. With Guideboat Capital’s backing, the company will continue to pursue its mission of helping clients operate more efficiently and profitably.About P3 Cost Analysts:P3 Cost Analysts is a national leader in cost optimization, helping businesses and organizations identify savings in key expense areas such as utilities, telecom, waste, and more. With a performance-based model and proven audit process, P3 has delivered millions in savings for its clients across a variety of industries.About Guideboat Capital:Guideboat Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with high-quality businesses and high-integrity teams to accelerate their development through strategic investment, operational support, and long-term collaboration.

