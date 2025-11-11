‘Unleashing the Bond’ by Dr. Rustin M. Moore - Illuminates the Science and Soul of Human-Animal Connection

Unleashing the Bond by Rustin M. Moore

With a foreword by Dr. Temple Grandin, the new book blends research, real-world cases, and hope-filled stories to show how animals help people heal and grow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed veterinarian, educator, and animal welfare advocate Dr. Rustin M. Moore releases Unleashing the Bond: Harnessing the Power of Human-Animal Interactions, an uplifting, evidence-informed exploration of the ways animals shape human health, resilience, and empathy. The book features a foreword by world-renowned animal welfare scientist and behaviorist Dr. Temple Grandin, underscoring its relevance for practitioners and everyday readers alike.

More than a collection of feel-good anecdotes, Unleashing the Bond integrates decades of veterinary practice, research, and global outreach with compelling narratives, demonstrating how animal relationships influence us physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Readers encounter therapy dogs helping traumatized veterans rebuild trust and rescued pets restoring stability to grieving families—vivid reminders that the bond is as practical as it is profound.

At its core, the book argues that human–animal relationships are not luxuries or sentimental attachments but vital, evidence-based connections that enhance the health, happiness, and humanity of individuals, families, and communities. As Dr. Moore notes, animals are “our greatest teachers of empathy,” reflecting our emotions and modeling unconditional acceptance.

Endorsements highlight both the heart and rigor of Moore’s approach. Dr. Kwane Stewart, 2023 CNN Hero of the Year and founder of Project Street Vet, praises the work as a soulful testament to the ways pets stay loyal and help save us in our hardest moments. Bestselling pet-care writer Gina Spadafori adds that Moore’s masterful synthesis will stand among the most important books on the human-animal bond.

Moore’s motivation is both professional and personal: after witnessing thousands of transformative moments in clinics, classrooms, and communities, he set out to pair science with story—inviting readers to reevaluate how they relate to the animals in their lives and, by extension, to one another. The result is a work that equips healthcare professionals, educators, counselors, and animal lovers with a deeper understanding, and practical appreciation, of the bond’s life-changing potential.

Dr. Moore is a widely respected veterinarian, educator, and animal welfare advocate whose career spans clinical practice, research, and public outreach—experience that grounds the book’s accessible prose and real-world insight.

Unleashing the Bond is available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats. The book is now available, secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F869CX52

