Power Solutions Raises More Than $24,000 for the Ross Family Foundation

Company Hosts Golf Tournament to Fund Pancreatic Cancer Research and Support

We are proud and humbled by the work of the Poss Family Foundation and are honored to be able to contribute to their efforts.” — Power Solutions’ Owner Jon Eugenio

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Solutions, LLC, the Mid-Atlantic region’s premier electrical contractor for mission critical environments, recently raised more than $24,000 for the Poss Family Foundation of Maryland. The Foundation provides resources for patients and families affected by pancreatic cancer and funding for research focused on finding a cure for the disease. Power Solutions hosted a fundraising golf tournament at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course in Queenstown, Md, with more than 260 golfers participating and 20 corporate sponsors.“We are proud and humbled by the work of the Poss Family Foundation and are honored to be able to contribute to their efforts,” said Power Solutions’ Owner Jon Eugenio.The Poss Family Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer was founded by Billy Poss following his own battle through pancreatic cancer. Witnessing the way patients and families are tested physically, emotionally and spiritually through the treatment journey, Poss created the foundation to provide counsel and resources and to provide funding for pancreatic cancer research. “The Poss Family Foundation is here to ensure that no matter your circumstances, no one fights alone,” says the Foundation website. “Our goal is to serve as a resource that allows those affected to focus on treatment and healing.”ABOUT POWER SOLUTIONS, LLCPower Solutions is the Mid-Atlantic region’s premier electrical contractor for mission-critical environments. Working in partnership with the country’s largest general contractors, Power Solutions’ craftsmen build and maintain electrical systems for hospitals, data centers, medical laboratories, telecommunications centers, government and military institutions and more.Founded in 1998, Power Solutions is headquartered in Bowie, MD and has operations in Ashburn and Newport News, Va, and Frederick, Md. More information about the company can be found at www.powersolutions-llc.com More information about the Poss Family Foundation is available at www.possfamilyfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.