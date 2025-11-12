Indy Auto Man Raises Road Safety Awareness: Expert Advice and Services to Keep Indiana Roads Safer

Indy Auto Man urges Indiana drivers to prioritize safety amid rising accident rates, offering auto care services to prevent breakdowns and reduce crashes.

Our goal is to reduce preventable accidents by providing education and vehicle care that protects every driver and pedestrian. Together, we can build safer roads and communities in Indiana.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As traffic-related injuries continue to be a leading cause of death and injury nationwide, Indy Auto Man is stepping forward to raise awareness about the critical importance of road safety. This initiative aims to educate drivers and pedestrians on essential safety issues, highlight recent statistics about traffic accidents, and share expert advice on preventive measures, particularly during seasonal changes that impact driving conditions.

Human error continues to play a major role in making traffic accidents a serious public safety issue. Recent data indicate that approximately 94% of crashes involve driver error, including distractions, speeding, and insufficient time to react in critical situations. Drivers are at fault in over 90% of vehicle collisions. Pedestrians are involved in roughly 18% of fatal crashes nationally, a figure that continues to rise, largely due to unsafe crossing behaviors and distracted driving. Vehicle malfunctions also contribute to road accidents, though less frequently. Tire and brake problems account for a significant portion of these incidents, underscoring the importance of regular vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal functionality and necessary safety.

Seasonal shifts impact the frequency and severity of traffic accidents. Winter brings hazardous driving conditions due to ice and snow, which increase the risk of collisions, particularly in December and January. Conversely, summer sees higher traffic volumes and increased distractions, which push accident rates upward during July and August. Holidays from Thanksgiving through New Year's also see spikes in accidents caused by increased travel and sometimes impaired driving.

Beyond awareness, Indy Auto Man provides comprehensive vehicle safety inspections and maintenance at their Indianapolis service center. Skilled technicians focus on safety-critical systems and provide services such as brake replacements, tire services, safety features upgrades, and others. Drivers can visit the Indy Auto Man service point for a complimentary rapid checkup, in addition to their scheduled maintenance, to ensure the car’s optimal performance and safety. This commitment gives customers peace of mind, ensuring their vehicles meet high safety standards year-round.

Eugene Gorin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man, states, "Road safety is a shared responsibility. Education, preparation, and proactive measures are critical in reducing accidents in our state. We want to empower drivers with knowledge and resources to keep themselves and other citizens safe."

Key safety recommendations from Indy Auto Man include:

- Utilize advanced safety systems:

Modern vehicles equipped with blind spot monitoring systems, rear cross traffic alert, as well as automatic emergency braking, offer vital assistance by detecting potential hazards and reducing collision risks. But drivers should remain attentive and treat these technologies as supplements, not replacements, to safe driving.

- Maintain your vehicle regularly:

Routine inspections and servicing of brakes, tires, steering, and suspension components help identify and eliminate issues before they lead to failures and accidents. Proper tire tread, brake responsiveness, and vehicle condition regular inspections are essential for safe driving.

-Change tires seasonally:

Using suitable winter tires during icy conditions and switching back to summer tires in warmer months ensures better traction and control tailored to the road environment. This simple practice significantly enhances vehicle performance and lowers the risk of accidents in bad weather.

By prioritising regular inspections, seasonal tire changes, and utilizing the latest safety features, drivers protect lives and promote a connected, secure driving environment across Indiana. Experts recommend planning a visit to a service center in advance, as timely maintenance is the key to safer journeys for everyone on the road.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man dealership has proudly served Indianapolis and the surrounding regions for over a decade, offering quality used vehicles and automotive services. With a deep commitment to customer care and community well-being, Indy Auto Man prioritizes vehicle safety, transparency, and customer care to foster safer roads throughout Indiana.

