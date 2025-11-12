CastHub, a leading digital signage company, today announced that the CastHub content management system (CMS) is compatible with the Amazon Signage Stick.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s time to see the sign!” CastHub announces collaboration with Amazon Signage—integrating with the Amazon Signage Stick to deliver simple, reliable, and affordable digital signage solutions.

CastHub, the Austin‑based digital signage company built to make screen communications effortless, today announced that the CastHub content management system (CMS) is compatible with the Amazon Signage Stick. Customers can install CastHub seamlessly on their Signage Stick to get professional signage up and running in minutes —without the need for heavy IT support—while benefiting from CastHub’s ease, affordability, and software remote management capabilities.

Born from a real-world need to display brand updates and dashboards on office TVs without expensive, complex setups, CastHub was designed so that any organization can push content from a central dashboard to one or many screens—quickly and simply. With native apps for leading Smart TV platforms and now compatibility with the Amazon Signage Stick, CastHub makes digital signage as straightforward and cost-effective as it should be.

“Teams shouldn’t have to choose between capability and simplicity,” said Gene Shirokobrod, CMO of CastHub. “By collaborating with Amazon Signage, we’re giving customers a purpose‑built player option in the Amazon Signage Stick—paired with CastHub’s simple CMS— so they can go from ‘unboxed’ to ‘on brand’ in minutes.”

Why it matters for customers:

• Fast setup: Install CastHub on the Amazon Signage Stick and authenticate—your playlist starts playing in minutes.

• Manage from anywhere: Upload and schedule content from a browser; control one or many locations without site visits.

• Built for scale, Priced for now: As needs grow, add more screens and locations with ease while keeping operations simple and predictable. Pricing is straightforward and affordable.

CastHub’s CMS is compatible with the Amazon Signage Stick and can be installed in minutes.

Learn more about the device on amazon.com: and explore the Amazon Signage website. (Separate CMS subscription required.)

About CastHub

CastHub is a digital signage technology company headquartered in Austin, TX. We help businesses, schools, and community organizations push and display content centrally across TVs and screens—without complexity. From quick setup and remote screen management to simple scheduling, CastHub is committed to making digital signage as easy and affordable as it should be. Learn more at www.cast-hub.com. Press: info@casthub.com.

About the Amazon Signage Stick

The Amazon Signage Stick is a powerful, reliable, and affordable media player purpose-built for businesses and organizations of all sizes. With its secure, plug-and-play design and seamless integration with leading content management software providers, you can quickly and professionally display your dynamic content on any screen to improve communications and enhance engagement with customers and employees. Whether deploying a single display or scaling to multiple locations, you can elevate your communications and impact with Amazon Signage.

