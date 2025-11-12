OpenDrives Transforms into Data Services Company with Astraeus Product Launch Event

OpenDrives Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDrives, Inc. , a leader in software-defined data storage and data services, recently hosted an exclusive event in Los Angeles to celebrate the soft launch of Astraeus , the company’s new data services platform. The gathering brought together industry stakeholders, customers, partners and media to explore how OpenDrives is advancing its long-term vision for the future of hybrid infrastructure and fully orchestrated data services - one that goes beyond traditional infrastructure and data storage.Held at OpenDrives’ headquarters, the event marked the company’s evolution from a data storage company rooted in media and entertainment into a data services company serving all enterprises. Through presentations, panels, and a live demonstration, it illustrated how Astraeus redefines commonly misunderstood terms like “hybrid”, “data services”, and even “platform” and solves industry-agnostic data challenges like breaking down data silos and sprawl, controlling unpredictable costs, addressing AI and other emerging workflows and implementing modern IT and data governance initiatives.Officially released in September 2025, Astraeus is OpenDrives’ cloud-native data services platform designed to unify, orchestrate, and manage data and applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Built on a Kubernetes-based, cluster-first architecture, Astraeus delivers cloud agility and flexibility with on-premises performance and control. It gives organizations a unified view of all data regardless of location, reduces data sprawl, and enhances security and governance, while improving team productivity.Trevor Morgan, OpenDrives’ COO, highlighted the event’s goal: introduce Astraeus and validate its ability to transform the way teams deploy, manage, and orchestrate data regardless of where it lives. “Astraeus is a platform built to evolve alongside our customers. It reflects our shared vision: simplify complex data workflows, free data from silos, and manage costs more reliably. Astraeus is our answer for helping organizations turn control of their data into a competitive advantage.”Sean Lee, CEO, shared OpenDrives’ evolution from its origins as a high-performance storage company to its emergence as a full data services provider. “This isn’t just another product launch. Astraeus represents a fundamental redefinition of who we are as a company and what’s possible for our customers when they take control of their data.”CTO Alex Dunfey provided an in-depth look at the technical differentiators that set Astraeus apart, highlighting its cloud-native foundation, containerized composition, and data services that enable users to deploy and optimize their workflows across dynamic environments, emphasizing that hardware and storage alone can’t manage or make sense of data; that’s a job for data services.The 'Emerging Trends in Infrastructure' panel, moderated by Nat Rubio-Licht, Senior Reporter at The Deep View included Dave Van Hoy, Advanced Systems Group President, and Sean Looper, Miris CTO, explored shifting realities of hybrid cloud adoption, the need for interoperability across data environments, and how the impact of emerging AI-driven workloads is impacting infrastructure demands.A second session, 'From Data Storage to Data Services: OpenDrives’ Road to Product-Market Fit', moderated by Felix Rosbach, a leading independent product strategist, traced the company’s path from Atlas to Astraeus, showing how real-world customer challenges have guided OpenDrives’ software evolution and pivot to data services.A Live Astraeus demo, led by OpenDrives’ Product and Engineering teams, showcased Astraeus’ cloud-native architecture, container orchestration, unified data services management and capabilities in action, and an actual transcoding use case. The audience was given a preview of Astraeus cost savings versus the public cloud.Partners Televerde and Quantec underscored the importance of collaboration, while a testimonial from Director of Content Production Phil Radke of the LA Kings offered a customer perspective on OpenDrives’ reliability, responsiveness and world-class customer support in fast-paced sports media workflows.The afternoon concluded with an 'Ask Us Anything' session led by Michael Wilsker, Sr. Director of Integrated Strategy, who commented: “Our customers’ feedback has been invaluable in helping us refine and further develop Astraeus. Astraeus is a direct response to what organizations need and have been asking for: more control over how they access and use their data.”OpenDrives is inviting organizations to join its Early Adopter Program (until December 15, 2025) to experience the platform firsthand and help shape its continued development.

