VistaXM Launches 'Broker Experience Management (BXM)'—The Missing Link Between Broker Loyalty and Retention

Quantifying the $40 million annual retention opportunity per $1B in brokered premium, introducing a new discipline to strengthen carrier-broker relationships.

BXM is about visibility, predictability, and financial accountability. It transforms broker management from a relationship function into a measurable performance discipline.” — Erik Vogel, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VistaXM, the leading provider of Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) programs, today announced the release of its latest thought leadership paper, “The State of Broker Experience, 2025.”

The new whitepaper introduces a first-of-its-kind framework for Broker Experience Management (BXM) to help insurance carriers quantify, predict, and improve the experiences that drive broker retention, loyalty, and growth.

The $20–40 Million Opportunity Hidden in Broker Experience

For every $1 billion in premium revenue managed through brokers, VistaXM’s research shows that a 2-point improvement in broker retention equates to $20–40 million in preserved premium annually. Yet most carriers lack structured visibility into how brokers experience doing business with them — an oversight that has major financial implications.

“Carriers know what brokers sell, but few understand why some sell more, stay longer, or advocate for the brand,” said Erik Vogel, Founder & CEO of VistaXM. “Broker Experience Management (BXM) brings science, structure, and accountability to that relationship. It’s the new growth lever for carriers who see experience as a measurable business asset.”

Case Insights: Real-World Impact

Two early case studies highlight the potential of BXM-driven strategies:

• National Health Carrier: Improved broker advocacy by 12 points and reduced detractors by 18%, delivering a 2.3-point retention lift worth $28 million in preserved premium.

• Regional Life & Benefits Carrier: Identified communication gaps in underwriting feedback; improved transparency and achieved a 3% renewal increase, preserving $24 million in premium.

VistaXM’s BrokerPulse™: Operationalizing BXM

VistaXM’s BrokerPulse™ platform turns the BXM framework into action through a managed program that measures broker sentiment, quantifies its financial impact, and delivers actionable insights.

Key Capabilities

• Broker Advocacy Index (Promoters, Passives, Detractors)

• Ease-of-Doing-Business Metrics

• Retention & Growth Correlation Models

• Broker Experience Playbooks

Availability

The whitepaper, “Introducing Broker Experience Management (BXM): The Missing Link Between Broker Loyalty and Retention,” is now available for free download at www.vistaxm.com/broker-pulse

