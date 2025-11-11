Parliament hands over P20 report to leader of government business, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, 11 Nov

The Presiding Officers of Parliament will, today at 17:00, officially hand over the Report of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) to Deputy President Mr Paul Mashatile at the Queen’s Hall in the National Council of Provinces building.

The Deputy President will receive the report in his capacity as the Leader of Government Business and representative of the Executive, which is spearheading South Africa’s Presidency of the G20.

The report captures the outcomes of the P20, hosted by Parliament for the first time on African soil in Kleinmond outside Cape Town, from 1 to 3 October 2025 under the theme: “Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for the Realisation of Global Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

The handover ceremony marks an important moment of continuity between parliamentary and executive engagements within the Group of Twenty (G20) process, ensuring that South Africa’s legislative perspectives inform the government’s contribution to global policy reform and cooperation.

The report will serve as Parliament’s official contribution to the national processes of the G20 Presidency, which South Africa is privileged to host. The G20 Summit, a meeting of Heads of State and Government, will be held in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November 2025.

The event will be attended by the Deputy President, the Presiding Officers, the Auditor General of South Africa, Ms Tsakani Maluleke, amongst other important dignitaries.

Details of the handover ceremony are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Time: 17:00

Venue: Queen’s Hall, NCOP Building, Parliament

Members of the media who wish to attend the handover ceremony should send their details (full name, name of the media house, and ID or passport number) to:

Mlindi Mpindi

E-mail: mmpindi@parliament.gov.za

Cell: 081 716 7329

