Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Institute for Local Government Management Conference

Programme Director

Deputy Minister of COGTA, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola

Gauteng CoGTA MEC, Mr Jacob Mamabolo

Mayor of Mogale City, Cllr Lucky Godfrey Sele

The ILGM President, Mr Maxwell Mbili

The ILGM Deputy President, who is the incoming President

The conference partners and sponsors

Senior management in all spheres of government

Ladies and gentlemen

Good morning

It is an honour and priveledge that I stand before you at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa (ILGM). This gathering, themed “From Local Government Transformation to Building Capable Local Government Management: Clearing the Forest,” marks a pivotal moment in our journey to enhance the effectiveness of local governance. As we convene to explore innovative strategies to strengthen our capacity, leadership, and service delivery, we must also go an extra mile to cultivate a capable developmental state that serves and uplifts all our communities.

The National Development Plan, 2030 commits the government to build a capable, ethical and developmental state through, amongst other things, (i) targeted action to stabilise the political-administrative interface, (ii) insulate municipal administrations from political interference, (iii) make local government a career of choice, (iii) develop technical and specialist professional skills and strengthen local government to fulfil its constitutional obligations. As a government, we have made significant strides towards building a capable local government and professionalisation of local public administration, human resource management, and development. To date, several reforms have been introduced to build capable local governments and improve governance in municipalities.

Municipal Performance Regulations for Municipal Managers and Managers Directly Accountable to Municipal Managers, which set out uniform standards to facilitate a culture of performance and accountability among senior managers.

Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, 2011, whose main aim is to support measures to expeditiously address incidents of unethical conduct and breaches of the Code of Conduct for Municipal Staff.

Regulations on Appointment and Conditions of Employment of Senior Managers (2014): Sets transparent recruitment standards, competency requirements, and ethical obligations to professionalise senior appointments.

Municipal Staff Regulations (MSR), has promulgated the on 20 September 2021 (MSR), which seek to professionalises Local Public Administration by enhancing HR capabilities and strengthening the capacity of municipalities by among others, setting uniform norms and standards for the recruitment and appointment of suitably qualified and competent individuals who meet the minimum competency requirements for their respective positions, cascades performance management to staff members below management echelon.

The MSR has laid the foundation for a sector-wide skills audit and Workplace Skills Plans. In the medium term, the DCoG is supporting municipalities in conducting skills audits. Where gaps are identified, municipalities place affected staff on upskilling programmes.

Municipal Systems Amendment Act, 2022 as a response to government’s resolve to professionalise local public administration and build a capable local public administration and human resources, which provides for procedures for performance management and guidelines for performance evaluation

The Framework Towards Professionalisation of the Public Service enjoined the DCoG to build a capable and developmental local government administration through the review of the competency framework for senior managers in local government, including higher education qualifications and years of experience, and the introduction of an entry test for senior managers. In this regard, the DCoG just finalised the review of the Local Government Competency Framework, Competency Assessment Batteries, and Proficiency Descriptors for senior managers in December 2024.

To advance this Professionalisation agenda in line with MTDP, the DCoG has made commitments to, among others:

Review the LG: Appointment Regulations, 2014, to ensure that competent senior managers are appointed in municipalities and to reduce municipalities’ exposure to litigation, as per the approved professionalisation framework implementation plan.

Build a core leadership pipeline with the necessary specialist, technical, and professional skills and has initiated processes on the introduction of a Municipal Leadership Development Programme (MLDP) in Local Government. The MLDP aims to enhance the leadership capabilities and skills of current and future leaders within LG and will be designed to align with the professionalisation of local government by nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and promoting a culture of excellence in local public administration.

Introduction of the Nyukela programme in Local Government in conjunction with the National School of Government by the 2028/29 financial year.

Establishment of a Statutory Council for Municipal Managers (Professional body). In keeping with greater professionalisation, the statutory body for MMs should be tasked with safeguarding the profession’s interests by setting minimum competencies and a code of conduct, and enforcing adherence to them.

Develop a web-based database of disciplinary proceedings instituted against municipal staff, serving as a central repository for all information on disciplinary proceedings and dismissed municipal staff, including those who resigned before the finalisation of disciplinary proceedings.

Through our deliberations, we should be able to meaningfully move towards the broader goal we have set for ourselves in the National Development Plan (NDP), which is to see every municipality in South Africa working effectively, efficiently, in line with our theme – “Every municipality must work”, and in the best interests of our people.

Befittingly, this conference comes at a very strategic time, just after we convened the CoGTA Sector Strategic Planning Session this past Monday and Tuesday. That session brought together all stakeholders within the CoGTA family, including national and provincial departments, as well as entities such as MISA, SALGA, the MDB, and the NHTKL. Together, we reflected on the progress we have made, the challenges that persist, and the strategic direction we must take to build a capable, ethical, and developmental local government system.

It was a robust, forward-looking engagement aimed at strengthening coordination and alignment across the sector. We agreed that the renewal of local government must be anchored in collaboration, accountability, and innovation. We plan to continue moving together as one government, underpinned by the District Development Model, to ensure that every municipality is capacitated to deliver basic services, drive local economic development, and restore the confidence of our citizens in public institutions.

Therefore, participating in this conference allows us to continue that dialogue. We are here to listen, to learn, and to share ideas that will shape the future of our municipalities. It is through such platforms that we will continue our shared commitment to cooperative governance and to the vision of municipalities that are functional, financially sustainable, and responsive to their communities’ needs.

We deem this engagement important because we fully understand that municipalities are at the very heart of building a capable and developmental State, the kind of State envisioned by our Constitution and reaffirmed by the National Development Plan (NDP).

As we all know, the NDP calls upon all spheres of government to work in a coordinated and integrated manner to create a South Africa that is inclusive, prosperous, and equitable. At the core of that vision lies local government, where the impact of governance is felt most directly.

A capable state, therefore, cannot exist without capable municipalities. When municipalities are well-governed, financially sound, and institutionally strong, they become powerful engines for local development and social cohesion. Conversely, when they falter, the entire system of governance feels the strain, as seen in service delivery backlogs and a decline in public trust. In essence, by empowering municipalities, we are strengthening the foundation upon which a capable, ethical, and developmental state must stand.

To address these critical developmental issues, we must take a few bold steps as a collective. (1) We must end unfunded budgets. (2) We must end the failure to submit Annual Financial Statements. (3) Focus our attention on municipalities with Adverse Audit outcomes. (4) Assist municipalities in compiling credible indigent registers. (5) Empower municipalities to utilise their grants for designated purposes. (6) Given the overall capacity (human and financial) problems, consider whether or not it continues to be feasible to maintain the current 257 municipalities, or whether we should instead focus on the 52 District municipalities.

Programme Director, allow me to frame my input on, firstly, the concept of developmental local government. The idea of developmental local government is rooted in our Constitution; it enjoins municipalities to structure and manage their administration and budgeting processes to prioritise the basic needs of the community and promote social and economic development.

This means that local government is both a service provider and a driver of transformation. For us, a developmental municipality looks beyond infrastructure; it nurtures local economies, protects the environment, promotes social inclusion, and strengthens community participation.

Developmental local government is, therefore, a practice, a way of governing that recognises that actual development happens when communities are empowered, when they are involved in decision-making, and when municipalities become responsive and accountable to the people they serve.

The relationship between capable municipalities and developmental local government is symbiotic. Without capability, development is unsustainable; without development, capability has no purpose. The two, therefore, reinforce each other. A municipality that is capable but not developmental risks becoming efficient without being transformative. A municipality that is developmental but lacks capability risks good intentions without implementation. Our mission, therefore, is to ensure both capability and development, operating in harmony to realise the Constitutional promise of a better life for all.

Allow me to remind us that the White Paper on Local Government (1998) emphasised the importance of creating developmental local government that can work with all relevant stakeholders, including communities, to develop sustainable living and working environments and provide a decent quality of life, socially and economically.

The White Paper established the basis for a system of local government, which is centrally concerned with working with local citizens and communities to find sustainable ways to meet their needs and improve their quality of life. It furthermore introduced the notion of developmental local government, which emphasised the centrality of community participation in local governance.

As we are all aware, we have undertaken a process to review the White Paper because it no longer reflects the realities we face today. Following engagements with stakeholders, robust participation and discussion in the review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government, the public consultations have been conducted. This process marks a critical step in reforming and revitalising local government so that it truly serves all communities in South Africa.

Over 265 submissions were received from a diverse range of stakeholders, including national and provincial departments, municipalities, civil society, professional bodies, political parties, and members of the public, indicating widespread concern and commitment to improving local governance.

Five key themes have emerged from the submissions, which will inform the future of local governance in South Africa:

Meaningful Public Participation: A strong call for ongoing, genuine engagement with citizens, moving beyond token consultation, to ensure community voices drive municipal decisions.

Differentiated Governance Models: Rejection of the “one-size-fits-all” approach in favour of tailored models that reflect the diverse capacities and contexts of municipalities.

Professionalisation of Administrations: Overwhelming demand for merit-based appointments and reduced political interference to restore integrity and competence in municipal leadership.

Capacity and Implementation Support: Urgent emphasis on addressing skills mismatches and systemic weaknesses undermining service delivery.

Strengthened Oversight and Accountability: Calls for bold reforms to restore trust, including the establishment of independent oversight mechanisms and stronger performance monitoring by provincial and national governments.

As we advance, the process now advances towards finalising policy and legislative reform reports, drafting the revised White Paper, and engaging the public once again in late 2025 and early 2026. The ultimate goal is to present a robust, people-centred framework for local government reform to the Cabinet by March 2026.

In addition to the reforms aimed at professionalising local government, we must also prioritise investments in the Coalitions Bill to ensure that coalition-led councils can function effectively, despite the complexities of diverse political affiliations. This legislation is crucial for fostering stability and coherence within councils, enabling them to make strategic decisions that serve the interests of their communities. By providing clear frameworks for collaboration, conflict resolution, and decision-making, we can empower coalition governments to transcend party lines and focus on delivering essential services. A well-structured Coalitions Bill will support the governance environment, ensuring that councils can unite their efforts towards a common vision of progress and accountability, ultimately enhancing the capacity of local government management across our municipalities.

Our legislative programme to build a capable state is therefore focused on rebuilding state integrity, promoting electoral and governance stability, and ensuring that our municipalities are better positioned to serve our people. Among the key bills we are driving in this regard are the following:

First, the Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority (IMDA) Bill seeks to strengthen the independence and institutional capacity of the body responsible for determining municipal boundaries. Through this Bill, we aim to ensure that demarcation processes are transparent, evidence-based, and responsive to the spatial and developmental realities of our communities.

Second, the Local Government: General Laws Amendment Bill, which harmonises various pieces of municipal legislation to remove inconsistencies, close loopholes, and improve the governance and accountability framework within municipalities.

Third, the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, also known as the Coalitions Bill, which responds to the instability experienced in many hung councils across the country. This Bill provides a clear framework for coalition formation and management, ensuring that councils remain functional, stable, and focused on service delivery rather than political contestation.

Fourth, the Intergovernmental Monitoring, Support and Interventions (IMSI) Bill, which strengthens cooperative governance across the three spheres of government. This Bill provides a more predictable, transparent, and structured approach to monitoring municipal performance and applying interventions when required. It also reinforces the constitutional principle that support must precede intervention, ensuring that municipalities receive the assistance they need to fulfil their mandates.

Ladies and gentlemen, these legislative instruments represent the backbone of our effort to renew the local government system and fortify it as the foundation of developmental governance in our country.

Beyond legislation, we are complementing this work with additional policy and institutional reforms to professionalise and stabilise the local government sector.

We are finalising a Professionalisation Framework for senior managers in local government to ensure that appointments are based on merit, competence, and ethical conduct, not patronage or political alignment.

We are implementing Prototype Staff Establishments across municipalities to address structural inefficiencies, eliminate duplication, and ensure that each municipality has the right people in the right places to drive service delivery.

We are also reviewing remuneration and performance incentive systems to attract and retain qualified, ethical, and committed municipal leaders because we cannot build capable municipalities without capable people.

Lastly, we are strengthening alignment between our legislative and administrative reforms and the District Development Model (DDM). The DDM enables us to plan, budget, and deliver in a coordinated manner across all spheres of government, ensuring that our interventions at the local level are coherent, integrated, and measurable.

The DDM, as my colleague, Deputy Minister Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will further elaborate on later today, continues to make significant headway in ensuring that government functions as a cohesive and coordinated whole rather than as fragmented entities working in isolation.

For too long, government programmes have often operated in silos with departments, agencies, and spheres of government planning and implementing without proper alignment. The DDM systematically dismantles silos by bringing all spheres of government together under One Plan and One Budget per District or Metro.

Through this model, we are moving from coincidental cooperation to intentional collaboration, ensuring that development priorities are shared, resources are pooled, and interventions are targeted where they are needed most.

We are already seeing pockets of excellence across the country in municipalities and districts where the DDM has taken root and is transforming how government delivers. In places such as OR Tambo, eThekwini, Waterberg, and the Eastern Seaboard, the DDM is facilitating integrated planning, unlocking infrastructure investment, and aligning service delivery initiatives across departments and partners. The work to capacitate political champions of these districts is also ongoing and gaining traction.

These examples give us confidence that when the government functions as a single, coordinated machinery, we can achieve tangible improvements in the lives of our people. Roads are being built faster, water and sanitation projects are being completed more efficiently, and social and economic programmes are reaching communities more effectively.

While we welcome the achievements made thus far in implementing the DDM and the collective efforts to ensure excellence in local government, we must remain mindful that our work is far from complete. Ultimately, our shared objective is to secure stable governance across all municipalities, that is, governance that delivers services as promised, upholds ethical standards, and ensures accountability for non-delivery.

We want a local government system that people trust because it works for them. We want a local government where councillors govern with integrity, officials perform with competence, and communities participate with confidence.

With these few words, allow me once again to express our sincere appreciation to the Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa (ILGM) for the invitation to participate in this important conference.

We look to the ILGM not only as a professional body but as a strategic partner in the transformation of the local government sector. We count on your continued collaboration to ensure that together, we embed a culture of excellence, innovation, and accountability in the management of our municipalities.

This aspiration, however, cannot be achieved solely by the government. It requires a multi-faceted and inclusive approach that mobilises our managers, academics, professional associations, communities, and all stakeholders who share a commitment to building a capable and developmental state.

We must therefore collectively invest in the development and capacitation of our municipal managers and senior officials. They are the backbone of our municipalities, and we must ensure that they possess the skills, knowledge, and ethical grounding required to excel in their roles.

At the same time, we must strengthen our advocacy and lobbying efforts, ensuring that the voices of local government professionals are heard in policy spaces and that the interests of our communities are effectively represented in national decision-making processes.

As we embark together on this journey toward excellence in local government management, let us always remember that our ultimate goal is not institutional perfection, but human transformation. It is to improve the lives of our citizens, to build stronger, more resilient communities, and to uphold the democratic principles that lie at the heart of our Constitution.

Through our shared dedication, professionalism, and collective commitment, we can and will create a South Africa where local government stands as a beacon of excellence, a vehicle for positive change that leaves no one behind.

Let us continue to work together, to learn from one another, and to lead with purpose and compassion.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates