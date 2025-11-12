What To Know About Multigenerational Living In Canada

Multigenerational living is rising in Canada as families seek affordable housing and caregiving solutions blending support with planning for safety and harmony.

CANADA, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As housing costs and caregiving needs continue to increase across Canada, more families are beginning to choose to live in homes where seniors, parents, and children share living space. Known as intergenerational living, this trend brings benefits such as cost savings and emotional support. However, there are some precautions that should be taken when exploring this living model. Careful planning is important to ensure the safety, comfort, and harmony for all.

According to Stats Canada, there were approximately 442,000 municipal households in Canada, as reported by 2021 Census data. This represents about 2.9% of private households in Canada, housing 2.4 million people (roughly 6.4% of the total population of Canada). This has shown a 21.1% increase in the number of multigenerational households since 2011, which significantly outpaces the overall 12.4% growth in households overall during that time period. This reflects a popular movement towards the multigenerational household living model in the past 20 years.

It should be noted that this growth of multigenerational households is not evenly distributed geographically across Canada. This living model is common in Ontario and British Columbia, with 4.0% and 3.7% of overall households following this model respectively. Nunavut leads this trend with 13.5% of households following the multigenerational household model.

The trend with multigenerational household living correlates with the strong public support for seniors aging in place - choosing to live at home instead of moving to a care facility. A survey conducted in August 2025 by Ipsos found that 96% of Canadians aged 45 and older believe aging in place helps preserve their independence and dignity. Another Iposos survey, also conducted in August 2025, found 95% of Canadians over the age of 55 agree that government policies should support aging in place through integrated housing, health resources, and social services.

What Families Should Consider When It Comes To Multigenerational Living

When multiple generations share a home, it’s important to be mindful of the needs and responsibilities of the different generations living in the shared space. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Space And Layout: Ensure that the home can accommodate different mobility and privacy needs of those living together. This can be as simple as making sure everyone has their own separate sleeping areas, to more specific details, such as installing walk-in bathtubs and other safety measures.

Health And Safety Measures: Seniors in multigenerational households should have easy access to medical care and emergency services when alone. Additional safety measures can be taken, such as removing loose rugs, keeping spaces clear, and making use of fall prevention resources such as grab bars and medical alert devices.

Roles And Responsibilities: The roles that each person fulfills within the multigenerational household should be clear, and be distributed in a way that is within the capabilities of each given generation.

Communication And Boundaries: Regular communication about expectations, privacy, and lifestyle habits is important to ensure harmony between those staying in the shared living space.

Financial Planning: Cost sharing, financial responsibilities, and modifications to the shared household are important considerations to ensure the cost savings benefits of the multigenerational living model are fully realized.

Life Assure’s Role In Multigenerational Living Models

Life Assure’s medical alert system can help provide peace of mind to seniors and their family members in multigenerational households. Although there are often many people living within the shared space, it is inevitable that those people will find times where they are alone. If an emergency occurs in these situations, it is important to get help as soon as possible.

With mobile and in-home medical alert devices, Life Assure can help ensure that seniors have access to help quickly in case of falls, medical emergencies, or other urgent situations. This enables greater independence for seniors while offering reassurance to their loved ones.

Why This Matters Now

Canada’s population of older adults is quickly on the rise, and so too is their need for safety and peace of mind. In 2016, the number of Canadians aged 65 and older was over 5.9 million, about 16.9% of the total population. Projections suggest that this age group could rise by nearly 24% by 2036.7 At the same time, fewer seniors are moving out of their homes, believing strongly in aging in place to retain their independence and dignity. Only about 21.5% of homeowners aged 75-79 sold their homes between 2016 and 2021, a strong indicator of Canadian seniors preferring to remain independent. 8

As rising home prices and changes to family dynamics continue to develop in Canada, multigenerational living is likely to become even more common for Canadians - especially Canadian seniors.

About Life Assure

Life Assure is the highest rated medical alert provider for seniors across Canada. Life Assure has specialized in seniors safety for over a decade, providing 24/7 emergency response, mobile and in-home medical alert options, and coverage across all provinces and territories.

