CTS Technology Solutions Continues Leadership In Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Readiness Solutions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, continues its commitment to guiding organizations through the evolving landscape of CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance. As threats to sensitive defense information grow, CTS Technology Solutions remains at the forefront, helping businesses achieve and maintain robust cybersecurity standards while ensuring eligibility for Department of Defense contracts.

CMMC compliance is increasingly critical for organizations handling controlled unclassified information (CUI). Failure to meet these standards can result in lost contracts and heightened cyber risks. With the Phase One rollout of CMMC having taken effect on November 10, 2025, organizations face heightened urgency to align their security practices with the latest standards, making expert guidance more important than ever.

CTS Technology Solutions’ approach to CMMC consulting includes:

- Review & Gap Analysis: Evaluate existing security infrastructure and determine the required CMMC level.

- Remediation & Implementation: Develop and deploy security solutions to full-scale infrastructure upgrades.

- Certification Support: Assisting framework with documentation, policy and technology security posture.

- Ongoing Maintenance & Support: Provide updates and expert guidance to maintain compliance and cybersecurity readiness.

"Staying compliant with CMMC is not optional—it’s essential for protecting sensitive data and securing critical contracts,” said Joshua Futrell, CEO. “We guide organizations through the complexities of CMMC compliance, helping them meet requirements proactively and with confidence.”

The company remains committed to helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity, achieve CMMC compliance, and protect sensitive data. Through comprehensive consulting services, CTS empowers businesses to focus on their operations while ensuring lasting, robust security.

About CTS Technology Solutions:

CTS empowers organizations nationwide with expert IT solutions and best-in-class cybersecurity protection. Our services—including CMMC readiness, cybersecurity consulting, SOC & SIEM, Co-Managed IT, Fractional IT leadership, Compliance as a Service, and more—help organizations remain secure while improving efficiency, maintaining regulatory compliance, and staying competitive.

Legal Disclaimer:

