Get Ready to Sing, Dance, and Play with Elmo in Elmo's Got The Moves, a New Sesame Street Live Production

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their Sesame Street friends hit the road this spring for an unforgettable family celebration across North America

We’re beyond excited to bring Elmo’s Got the Moves to audiences everywhere — a brand-new Sesame Street Live adventure bursting with music, dance, and pure joy.” — Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Round Room Live is proud to announce Elmo’s Got the Moves, an all-new Sesame Street Live production that will premiere this March and travel to cities across the U.S. and Canada. This joyful and engaging show invites children—and their families—to sing , dance, and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration unlike anything they’ve seen before.Tour stops will include Phoenix, Chicago, Louisville, Providence, Austin, and many more cities. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14, with pre-sales starting Wednesday, November 12. For tickets and more information, visit SesameStreetLive.com.Elmo’s Got the Moves will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.” Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves— all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, Elmo’s Got the Moves is a shared moment of laughter and learning - an experience you and your child will treasure long after the final song.Following Sesame Street Day and the debut of new Sesame Street episodes (November 10), this brand-new live tour gives families the ultimate way to experience Sesame Street—bringing the joy, music, and characters they know and love off the screen and onto the stage in an unforgettable, interactive celebration.“We’re beyond excited to bring Elmo’s Got the Moves to audiences everywhere — a brand-new Sesame Street Live adventure bursting with music, dance, and pure joy,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “It’s the perfect mix of Round Room Live’s signature high-energy production and the heart and soul of Sesame Street — creating an unforgettable experience that families will be talking about long after the curtain comes down.”“For over 55 years, Sesame Street has empowered children to grow smarter, stronger, and kinder—and now, we’re thrilled to bring that same magic to the stage with Round Room Live,” said Jennifer Ahearn, SVP Strategic Partnerships & Themed Entertainment. “This all-new live show promises unforgettable moments of laughter and learning as families join their favorite furry friends for a joyful experience they’ll cherish.”Enhance your Elmo’s Got the Moves ticket with an exclusive Photo Experience, where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside some of your favorite Sesame Street friends. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an Elmo’s Got the Moves show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.UPCOMING ELMO’S GOT THE MOVES TOUR DATES:Tuesday, Mar. 24 – MJN Convention Center – Poughkeepsie, NYWednesday, Mar. 25 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PASaturday, Mar. 28 – Virginia Theatre – Champaign, ILWednesday, Apr. 1 – Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center – Wichita, KSFriday, Apr. 3 – Eccles Center for the Performing Arts – Park City, UTWednesday, Apr. 8 – Performing Arts Center SLO – San Luis Obispo, CAThursday, Apr. 9 – Terrace Theater – Long Beach, CASaturday, Apr. 11 - Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CASunday, Apr. 12 – City National Grove of Anaheim – Anaheim, CATuesday, Apr. 14 – The Magnolia – El Cajon, CAWednesday, Apr. 15 – Fox Tucson Theater – Tucson, AZThursday, Apr. 16 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZFriday, Apr. 17 – Abraham Chavez Theatre – El Paso, TXSaturday, Apr. 18 – Abilene Convention Center – Abilene, TXSunday, Apr. 19 – Credit Union of Texas Event Center – Allen, TXWednesday, Apr. 22 – Saenger Theatre – Pensacola, FLFriday, Apr. 24 - Raymond F. Kravis Center - West Palm Beach, FLSunday, Apr. 26 - Roskamp Auditorium – Sarasota, FLWednesday, Apr. 29 – Landers Center – Southaven, MSThursday, Apr. 30 – Jesse Hall Auditorium – Columbia, MOFriday, May 1 – SKYPAC – Bowling Green, KYSaturday, May 2 – Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OHSunday, May 3 – The Family Arena – Saint Charles, MOTuesday, May 5 – Mayo Civic Center-Auditorium – Rochester, MNThursday, May 7 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MNSaturday, May 9 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, ILSunday, May 10 – Miller High Life Theatre – Milwaukee, WIThursday, May 14 – Louisville Palace – Louisville, KYFriday, May 15 – Embassy Theatre – Fort Wayne, INSaturday, May 16 – Dort Financial Center – Flint, MISunday, May 17 – Living Arts Centre – Mississauga, ONSunday, May 24 - Place des Arts-Theatre Maisonneuve – Montreal, QCThursday, May 28 – Artpark – Lewiston, NYFriday, May 29 – Lynn Memorial Auditorium – Lynn, MASaturday, May 30 – Palace Theater – Waterbury, CTSunday, May 31 – The VETS – Providence, RITuesday, Jun. 2 – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts-Mainstage – Brookville, NYFriday, Jun. 5 – Capital One Hall – Tysons, VASaturday, June 6 – United Palace – New York, NYWednesday, Jun. 10 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TNFriday, Jun. 12 – Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PASaturday, Jun. 13 – Bergen Performing Arts Center – Englewood, NJSunday, Jun. 14 – Dominion Energy Center-Carpenter Theatre – Richmond, VAWednesday, Jun. 17 – Ovens Auditorium – Charlotte, NCThursday, Jun. 18 – Charleston Guillard Center – Charleston, SCFriday, Jun. 19 – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NCSaturday, Jun. 20 – Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center – Sandy Springs, GASunday, Jun. 21 – The Fisher Center for the Performing Art – Nashville, TNWednesday, Jun. 24 – Tulsa Performing Arts Center-Chapman Music Hall – Tulsa, OKThursday, Jun. 25 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TXFriday, Jun. 26 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TXSaturday, Jun. 27 – Sames Auto Arena – Laredo, TXSunday, Jun. 28 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TXAll cities/dates are subject to change.About Sesame Workshop:Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 190 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.About Round Room Live:Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting live family entertainment, and immersive exhibitions, transforming iconic intellectual properties into expansive, interactive experiences that engage audiences of all ages worldwide. With tours spanning Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas and installations in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Round Room Live delivers high-quality, large-scale productions and live experiences that captivate and inspire. Their dynamic portfolio of touring theatrical shows includes popular titles such as Blippi on Tour, Sesame Street Live!, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical, and Nitro Circus. Beyond these, Round Room Live’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and/or toured celebrated exhibits such as Formula 1: The Exhibition, The Rolling Stones, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free., Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

Make unforgettable memories with your little ones at Elmo’s Got the Moves—the all-new Sesame Street Live show coming to your neighborhood!

