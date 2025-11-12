Whitefoord, Inc. and MedCura Health, Inc. Announce Intent to Merge to Strengthen Health Services in Atlanta’s Eastside

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitefoord , Inc. (Whitefoord) a trusted non-profit serving Atlanta’s eastside neighborhoods for over 30 years, and MedCura Health, Inc. (MedCura) announced its intent to merge health service operations. The merger, anticipated to be completed in early 2026, is designed to preserve Whitefoord’s legacy of providing accessible healthcare services and early childhood education while expanding health resources available to the community.“From our founding in 1995, Whitefoord has been committed to keeping families healthy, children learning, and communities strong,” said Craig Tindall, CEO of Whitefoord. “By merging our healthcare services with MedCura, we are ensuring that promise continues while also bringing additional resources, stability, and capacity to meet the growing needs of the families we serve.”Whitefoord’s early learning programming, Whitefoord Early Learning Academy (WELA), will remain a separate entity and independent childcare program. WELA will continue to provide high-quality early childhood education that prepares children for school success and to support families with accessible and affordable childcare options.Through this partnership, Whitefoord and MedCura will be able to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve continuity of care, and expand services to meet the pressing needs of Atlanta’s eastside residents. The merger is expected to bring greater operational sustainability while maintaining the strong community relationships and holistic approach to care that have long defined the work of both organizations.“This is an exciting step forward,” said Jeff Taylor, CEO of MedCura. “Together, our organizations can do more to reduce health disparities and expand access to quality care in the communities that need it most.”The merger is currently in process, and both organizations are working closely to ensure a smooth transition for patients, families, staff, and community partners. The merger requires approval from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).If approved, the combined organization will serve more than 36,000 patients annually across clinical locations, with expanded capacity to meet the growing healthcare needs not only in Southeast Atlanta but throughout the Metro area.During the transition period, all current clinic sites will remain open, and patients will continue receiving care from their current providers. Both organizations are working closely with HRSA and community partners to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.