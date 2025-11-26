Hamad International Airport’s Virtual Tower Goes Into Operation

First System of Its Kind to Be Certified by Safety Regulators in the Middle East

OTTAWA, CANADA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Searidge Technologies, a global leader in digital tower and advanced airport solutions, is proud to announce that the Virtual Tower (vTWR) at Hamad International Airport (HIA) entered operational service in February 2025. This marks the first large-scale Digital Tower system to be certified by safety regulators in the Middle East, representing a major milestone in the region’s aviation innovation and infrastructure evolution.Since 2022, Searidge and partners ADB Safegate and NATS, have collaborated closely with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the HIA team to support the Western Taxiway and Stand Development Project—an ambitious expansion that significantly increased the complexity of airside operations. Due to the physical distance and line-of-sight limitations from the traditional ATC tower, QCAA adopted a hybrid digital tower. This solved the line-of-sight issues without needing to build a secondary tower, all while maintaining the highest levels of safety, surveillance, and efficiency.Built on Chorus , Searidge’s open airside digital platform, the HIA vTWR remotely manages ground operations using an ultra-high-definition, 360-degree visual system that gives controllers full situational awareness over the western expansion area. Chorus enables an ecosystem-driven approach by giving HIA true ownership of its operational data—allowing systems to connect, scale, and evolve on the airport’s terms. The advanced hybrid solution seamlessly integrates with existing airport systems including ADB Safegate’s OneControl, A-SMGCS surveillance, and ATM flight data.The solution features four Virtual Tower Controller Working Positions, two located in the ATC tower and two in the Back-Up & Approach Training Center (BUATC), providing operational redundancy and training flexibility. Powered by Aimee, Searidge’s AI engine, the vTWR also delivers intelligent detection and real-time safety alerts to further enhance operational performance.Eissa Al-Meabid, Head of Air Traffic Control at QCAA’s Air Navigation Department explained:“The successful implementation and certification of the Virtual Tower at Hamad International Airport marks a major milestone in our journey toward smarter, safer, and more resilient airport operations. This achievement reflects our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology that supports growth, enhances safety, and ensures operational excellence. We’re proud to lead this regional first, made possible through a strong collaboration with our partners and regulators.”Moodie Cheikh, CEO of Searidge Technologies, commented:“We’re proud to support QCAA and Hamad International Airport in delivering this pioneering system. The successful deployment and certification of the HIA Virtual Tower is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration—it’s not just a technological achievement, it’s a new standard for airside operations in the region that drives a smart, seamless airport.”About Searidge TechnologiesSearidge develops innovative technology to improve safety and efficiency in the aviation market. With technology at over 50 sites in 25 countries, we are a global leader and preferred partner for Digital Towers and advanced airport solutions. Through operational enhancements, collaboration, AI and automation, our team helps our customers proactively transform the way they offer and deliver services to meet changing demands. For more information visit searidgetech.com

