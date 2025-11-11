Austin Moving Company ‘3 Men Movers’ Powers New Campus with Solar Installation

Rooftop solar array installed at the new 3 Men Movers campus in East Austin

Austin moving company 3 Men Movers installs 149 kW solar array at new campus to reduce energy use and emissions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With construction nearly wrapped on their new 67,882-square-foot facility in East Austin, 3 Men Movers has unveiled a rooftop solar array designed to power day-to-day operations with clean, renewable energy. The project marks a meaningful step in the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts.The system, designed and installed by Freedom Solar Power, includes 308 high-efficiency panels totaling 149.4 kW-DC of capacity. Once operational, it is projected to offset roughly 23 percent of the facility’s total annual energy use and produce more than 207,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity in its first year alone.According to EPA greenhouse-gas equivalencies, that is like planting 2,424 trees, taking 32 cars off the road, or preventing 160,000 pounds of coal from being burned every single year. Over two decades, the system is expected to save the company nearly $490,000 in energy costs while keeping more than 147 metric tons of CO₂ out of the atmosphere.“Austin has always embraced innovation and sustainability, and we wanted our new building to reflect that,” said Cole Story, Austin Operations Manager for 3 Men Movers. “These panels are an investment in the long term. They reduce our footprint, support our crews, and help power a facility that’s built to last.”Beyond efficiency, the array will connect to a public “Power Window” dashboard after commissioning. This dashboard will allow customers and community members to see real-time generation data, lifetime offsets, and greenhouse-gas reductions directly on the company’s website.This initiative complements the company’s larger push toward responsible growth as it expands local services, including the launch of 3 Men Movers Portable Storage, a climate-controlled, white-glove alternative to traditional driveway pods. Together, the solar project and the new campus reinforce the company’s Texas-born values of hard work, ethics, and community investment.About 3 Men MoversFounded in Houston in 1985, 3 Men Movers is a family-owned moving and storage company serving Texas homeowners and businesses with reliable crews and transparent pricing. With locations in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas, the company continues to expand its commitment to customers, employees, and the planet through smart growth and innovation.Media Contact:Marketing Department | 3 Men Movers marketing@3menmovers.com

