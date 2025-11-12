SOMAÍ Adds International Lifestyle Brand Cookies to Global Medical Cannabis Markets

LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis brand, is entering global medical markets with a full extract portfolio through a strategic partnership with SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO).This collaboration marks a new era for full-branded portfolios of medicinal cannabis products with Cookies' signature terpene and flavonoid profiles — the foundation of its world-renowned flower reputation — are now refined, standardized, and transformed into pharmaceutical-grade extracts under SOMAÍ’s precise EU-GMP manufacturing standards.Defining Taste — From Culture to ScienceCookies has long been celebrated for its iconic and evolving flower genetics — a brand built on flavor, experience, and culture. SOMAÍ now bridges that legacy with pharmaceutical innovation, transforming Cookies’ distinctive terpene and flavonoid profiles into highly standardized medical extracts.These carefully formulated oral and inhalation products preserve the full sensory experience of Cookies’ strains— its recognizable aroma, flavor, and entourage profile — while meeting the highest standards of safety, stability, and purity.“At SOMAÍ, we believe that taste isn’t just an experience — it’s a part of how patients connect with their medicine,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ. “Bringing Cookies’ iconic terpene blends into the medical space allows us to merge culture with compliance and deliver products that patients trust, enjoy, and truly benefit from.”“SOMAÍ brings a level of pharmaceutical rigor and global execution that is rare in this industry. Their ability to translate culture and cultivar nuance into standardized, medical-grade formulations is unmatched. We are proud to partner with a company that honors Cookies’ legacy while elevating it into regulated markets worldwide,” said Parker Berling, President, Cookies.By maintaining consistency in terpene and flavonoid blends, SOMAÍ and Cookies are setting a new global benchmark for medicinal cannabis — where authentic terpene formulations meet pharmaceutical precision.A Global Medical PartnershipUnder this collaboration, SOMAÍ opens the doors for different demographics to experience iconic Cookie’s products through oral drops, inhalation devices, and oral gums. SOMAÍ will manufacture, distribute, and commercialize Cookies-branded cannabis extracts for medical use across regulated markets worldwide.Cookies will be the first major brand to have a full global portfolio of flower and extract products. Their EU-GMP-certified portfolios combine Cookies’ legendary genetic foundation with SOMAÍ’s pharmaceutical rigor, enabling physicians and patients to access cannabis-based medicines that are clinically standardized and sensorially recognizable.About CookiesCookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to over 80 retail locations in over 28 markets across 8 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.coAbout SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract and flower portfolio.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. The company continues to make acquisitions and form brand partnerships, making it one of the few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.Media Contact:hello@somaipharma.eu

