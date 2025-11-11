World Record SUP & 15 000 km Ride to Families at Sea – NorthBeat Records Turns Real Lives into Music of Freedom

Viktor Grahn, Founder of NorthBeat Records Riding for You - Rayeggião VYKR - We Are Free

Real adventures turned into music — from world-record SUP and sailing families to a 15 000 km ride for men’s health.

We started NorthBeat to create music that means something — and to build a place where people connect through real stories, freedom, and emotion.” — Viktor Grahn, Founder of NorthBeat Records

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent label NorthBeat Records (https://northbeatrecords.com) is turning real human journeys into powerful soundtracks of freedom, courage, and connection. From sailing families crossing the oceans to a cyclist riding from Sweden to Japan, NorthBeat transforms authentic experiences into genre-blending music that unites artists, adventurers, and listeners worldwide.

Music that connects people – no matter where they are

Founded by producer and songwriter Viktor Grahn (https://instagram.com/viktorygrahn), NorthBeat was created with one vision — to build a global community where music grows through collaboration.

The project “We Are Free” is a shining example: a song and film created together with 12 families who live full-time on sailing boats and explore the world, including the well-known Swedish sailing families https://instagram.com/sailinggreta, https://instagram.com/linneasailing, https://www.instagram.com/so_why_knot/ and more . The song captures the feeling of freedom, unity, and the courage to live life on your own terms — marking the beginning of a new creative movement within NorthBeat.

The NorthBeat project “We Are Free” embodies the spirit of adventure and freedom — inspired by real explorers and athletes around the world.

One of them is Jonas Böhlmark (@jonasbohlmark), who paddled solo from Norway to Gibraltar over three years — the longest stand up paddle (SUP) journey ever completed in the world.

Driven by passion, patience, health and courage, Jonas became a living symbol of the message behind We Are Free — that freedom is not about escaping, but about becoming.

🎧 Listen to We Are Free: https://nrb.fm/WeAreFree

📸 Follow Jonas’ journey: https://instagram.com/jonasbohlmark

Riding for You – from Sweden to Japan, a journey of heart and strength

In collaboration with artist Rayeggião (@rayeggiao) and adventurer Anders Grandien (@andersgrandien), NorthBeat created “Riding for You”, a song inspired by Anders’ 15 000 km cycling journey from Sweden to Japan to honor his late father and raise awareness for men’s health.

The project has already raised over 6 000 USD for charities supporting men’s mental and physical health — a strong example of how music and action can amplify one another.

The track is produced by Viktor Grahn and co-written with Rayeggião, inspired by real encounters and emotions along the road.

🎧 Listen here: https://nrb.fm/Riding-for-you

📖 Read more: https://nrb.fm/ridning-for-you-6000usd-to-movember

An open collective – where everyone can join

NorthBeat is building the future of open music collaboration, where anyone can contribute — regardless of experience or genre.

🎧 NorthBeat OpenTrack – Submit your demo, beat, hook, or vocal idea. Selected entries may become official releases or collaborations with established producers.

✍️ NorthBeat Songwriter Collab – A creative space where lyrics, ideas, and melodies are developed together with the community.

🔥 NorthBeat Playlist Collab – Together, we curate the freshest and most inspiring playlists with new standout music from independent creators around the world.

“We started NorthBeat to create music that means something — but also to build a place where people connect. It’s about energy, feeling, and community — not perfection.”

— Viktor Grahn, Founder of NorthBeat Records

About NorthBeat Records

NorthBeat Records is an independent Swedish label and creative collective producing music across multiple genres — from pop, EDM, and cinematic to folk-inspired projects.

The label is home to Viktor Raye, VYKR, Qvantum Epoch, Rayeggião, Melissa Selina Costa, and Epic Four.

NorthBeat also collaborates with athletes, sailors, dancers, photographers, and creators worldwide to make music that unites people and stories.

NRB.FM (https://nrb.fm) acts as NorthBeat’s central hub for smart music links and community — a shared space where fans, creators, and partners can easily discover new releases and collaborations.

📧 Press Contact: Viktor Grahn – viktor@nrb.fm

📧 Collabs & Projects: collab@northbeatrecords.com

🌐 Website: https://northbeatrecords.com

🔗 NRB.FM: https://nrb.fm

📲 Instagram: https://instagram.com/viktorygrahn

NorthBeat - NRB.FM

💥 Music without borders 🔥

New release every week 🎶

Genre-mixing · Epic Four · VYKR · Viktor Raye + more 🙌 Open 🎨 family · Create together

🎵 We Are Free – VYKR | Full Music Video 🌊⛵

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.