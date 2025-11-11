Artist Creates 14-Track Betrayal Trauma Album From Hundreds of Journal Entries Using AI

BETRAYED: New Album About Betrayal Trauma By Feelshift

Artist Transforms His Pain and Journal Entries into Songs for Those Suffering From Betrayal Trauma, Listens Daily to Heal: "I Feel a Little Lighter Every Time".

I had to sit in peak betrayal trauma states for hours. I would reread everything... every moment that hurt. It was like sifting through shards of glass. Some days I put in 18 hours straight.” — Feelshift

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Feelshift releases " BETRAYED ," a 14-track betrayal trauma album created in 18 days of intentional exposure to peak trauma states. The album, which launches on Spotify on November 11, 2025, and soon on all major streaming platforms, cost the artist sleep, stability, and countless nights screaming into pillows while breaking trauma bonds in real time."This album isn't an attack on the woman who betrayed me," Feelshift states in the closing track. "It's a record of survival. Literally survival."From One Song to Complete DocumentationFor years, Feelshift created music and art privately as therapy - songs no one would hear, paintings thrown away after weeks. After recently enduring months of gaslighting, an emotional affair, and psychological manipulation in a nearly three-year relationship, the artist created one song, "Learning to Laugh Again," and decided to share it with others.Then came the question: "What if I went back through EVERYTHING?"What followed was 18 days of documented pain. Feelshift revisited hundreds of pages of journal entries, research, unsent emails, text messages, and trauma notes. Some songs required over 100 attempts. There were 18-hour work sessions. Nights with one hour of sleep. Moments of shaking and screaming into pillows while in full trauma response."I had to sit in peak trauma states for hours," Feelshift explains. "I would reread everything, every text, every lie, every moment that hurt. It was like sifting through shards of glass. Some days I put in eighteen hours straight."But the hardest part was breaking the trauma bond in real time. "Every night I wanted to reach out to her. Dozens of times I grabbed my phone to call or text her. But I didn't. I stayed strong. That was its own kind of hell.""Someone Out There Needs This."What kept Feelshift pushing wasn't self-interest, it was believing someone, somewhere, needed to hear these songs."During the really difficult times, my driving force wasn't myself," Feelshift says. "It was knowing that someone out there is feeling how isolating and lonely betrayal trauma is. It feels like you're the only person on earth. You can talk to people, but unless they've lived it, they don't know. That's why I kept pushing."Nine Minutes of Poetic ViolenceThe track "This Is What Betrayal Feels Like" is a nine-minute spoken word epic."It feels like dying without dying. It feels like bleeding in a room full of mirrors. It feels like being erased while still alive," Feelshift describes. "This track isn't a song. It's a storm of emotions that came to me at 3 AM."The 14 tracks don't follow linear healing because betrayal trauma doesn't follow patterns. "Again And Again" captures the trauma bond. "Losing My Mind" documents reality fracturing. "I Walk Away" marks choosing survival. "Now I See" transforms pain into clarity.AI as Tool, Not CreatorWhile Feelshift used AI to generate the music, the emotional content came entirely from personal documentation."I couldn't have done this without AI," Feelshift acknowledges. "AI did the music. But these are my songs. My words. My emotions. My experiences. AI helped me express them, but didn't create them."Daily Healing PracticeThe album now serves as Feelshift's active healing practice, listened to every day, multiple times."Every time I listen, I feel a tiny little piece lift. I get lighter," Feelshift explains. "When I hear these songs, it brings me right back. But now I'm integrating it instead of just surviving it."Why This MattersBetrayal trauma violations of trust involving gaslighting and emotional manipulation affects millions but remains under-discussed. Traditional therapy doesn't always address the nervous system dysregulation betrayal creates."Your body remembers what your mind tries to rationalize," Feelshift notes. "Music reaches parts of us that words alone can't touch."For those currently healing, Feelshift offers acknowledgment: "The pain you feel is real and valid. Keep pushing forward because you will get through this. What someone did to you is not a reflection of your worth. Their choices reveal their character, not yours."Availability"BETRAYED" is available November 11, 2025, on Spotify, then Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms soon after. Visit feelshift.com for more information.

Hearts Wide Open - A Betrayal Trauma Story - Feelshift

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.