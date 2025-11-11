InSphero Expands 3D Cell Model Leadership with Acquisition of DOPPL SA and Sun Bioscience Gri3D® Technology

InSphero acquires DOPPL SA to unite spheroid and organoid technology, creating a comprehensive 3D in vitro model platform for drug discovery and safety testing.

With this acquisition, we unite the best of both worlds: the scalability and robustness of spheroids with the physiological depth of organoids. ” — Dr. Jan Lichtenberg, CEO and Co-founder, InSphero

SCHLIEREN, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSphero AG, the global market leader in 3D cell-based assays and organ-on-chip systems signed the definitive agreement to acquire the DOPPL SA , a Lausanne-based innovator in the organoid space, including the Sun Bioscience Gri3D® technology . The acquisition strengthens InSphero’s position as the most comprehensive provider of advanced 3D in vitro models, combining scalable spheroid and organoid technologies with integrated assay and data solutions for drug discovery and safety testing.Founded in 2016, Sun Bioscience is the manufacturer of the Gri3Dorganoid culture platform, an SBS-standard microwell plate technology that enables the formation of uniform organoids with high reproducibility and compatibility for automated handling and imaging. DOPPL SA complements this capability with deep expertise in organoid assay development, including epithelial barrier, oncology, and disease-specific organoid systems. Together, they form a powerful extension of InSphero’s 3D InSight™ and Akura™ technology portfolio.“With this acquisition, we unite the best of both worlds: the scalability and robustness of spheroids with the physiological depth of organoids,” said Dr. Jan Lichtenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of InSphero. “Customers will benefit from a single, integrated partner who can deliver the right model for every research stage, from high-throughput safety testing to complex, patient-derived disease models, with consistent data quality and operational simplicity.”“Joining forces with InSphero marks the next chapter in our mission to make organoid technologies broadly accessible,” said Jeroen Van den Oever, MBA, Co-Founder of DOPPL SA. “By combining our engineering and assay expertise with InSphero’s industrial scale and global reach, we can deliver organoid solutions that are not only scientifically advanced but also practical for everyday use in pharmaceutical research.”By combining these technologies and expertise, InSphero now offers a unified 3D model ecosystem to its customers:Seamless access to the full spectrum of 3D biology from standardized spheroids to complex organoids, all developed, produced, and quality-controlled under one roof.Operational simplicity and reproducibility: one supplier providing assay-ready models, compatible plate formats, and harmonized workflows for automated imaging and screening.Expanded biobanking for more diverse 3D in vitro models capturing patient-specific variations to better assess clinical outcomes.This strategic move positions InSphero to better serve pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic customers seeking to replace animal testing with scalable, human-relevant models that deliver robust, predictive data for decision-making.“Combining Sun Bioscience’s engineering of organoid culture systems and DOPPL’s assay know-how with InSphero’s industrial-scale 3D production and analytics creates a unique end-to-end platform,” said Dr. Madhu Nag, Chief Scientific Officer of InSphero. “Together, we can accelerate the adoption of organoid technologies in drug discovery by making them as reliable and easy to use as established cell-based assays.”The acquisition underscores InSphero’s commitment to advancing the field of advanced in vitro models (NAMs) and expanding its portfolio across therapeutic areas including liver, kidney, gut, CNS and oncology.

