Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City Helps Launch LoCoA to Strengthen Local Communities

Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City and LoCoA unite to strengthen Oklahoma communities through partnership and local collaboration.

The trusted wildlife company invests in a new Oklahoma-based alliance uniting businesses, nonprofits, and civic leaders around measurable community impact.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City , a long-standing local leader in humane wildlife removal and community support, has partnered with the newly forming Local Community Alliance ( LoCoA ) to launch a statewide movement connecting businesses, nonprofits, and civic partners committed to strengthening Oklahoma communities through collaboration and kindness.With a consistent record of donating more than $5,000 annually to community projects, Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City has now invested $20,000 in startup resources to help LoCoA kick off its first wave of collaborations. The partnership reflects a shared belief that when local businesses work together, communities grow stronger.“Our goal isn’t just better business—it’s better communities,” said Brad McKey, owner of Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City and founder of LoCoA. “When local businesses invest in kindness and collaboration, everyone benefits.”LoCoA and Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City will also collaborate with PTAs and Oklahoma nonprofits to expand community education, wildlife-safety programs, and family resources through local schools — helping families coexist safely with Oklahoma’s wildlife.Serving families across the greater Oklahoma City metro — including Del City, Midwest City, Moore, Edmond , and surrounding Oklahoma County communities — Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City pairs humane animal control, wildlife exclusion, and prevention services with an ongoing commitment to local outreach and measurable community impact.The launch of LoCoA marks the beginning of a statewide initiative to unite Oklahoma businesses that want to give back locally and grow together. LoCoA will highlight partnerships and community success stories as the alliance expands.For additional details, visit the official websites for LoCoA and Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City.ABOUT WILDLIFE X TEAM OKLAHOMA CITYWildlife X Team Oklahoma City provides humane wildlife removal, exclusion, and property-protection services throughout the greater Oklahoma City area, including Oklahoma County and neighboring communities. The company is committed to community stewardship and regularly supports local projects, schools, and nonprofits.ABOUT LOCOA – LOCAL COMMUNITY ALLIANCELoCoA is an Oklahoma-based alliance of local businesses, nonprofits, and civic organizations committed to strengthening communities through collaboration, measurable impact, and shared growth.For partnership inquiries, contact LoCoA at (405) 492-4270 or info@locoa.org. https://locoa.org

