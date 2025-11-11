Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber

Milled rCF - Created from pure recycled carbon fiber (rCF)

TAZEWELL, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Fiber Recycling Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom LengthsCarbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), the pioneer in sustainable closed-loop carbon-fiber recycling technology solutions, today introduced its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100 % pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99 % versus virgin fiber.Milled from carbon fiber liberated from cured composites, prepreg scrap, and dry-fiber, CFR’s rCF is clean, and precision-milled to exact customer specifications. The result: a drop-in alternative that delivers identical mechanical properties at a fraction of the price and environmental footprint.Key advantages include:• Unmatched savings – offered at a fraction of the price of milled virgin carbon fiber• Near-zero carbon – >99 % CO₂ reduction vs. PAN-based virgin fiber• Tailored sizing – multiple filament lengths for injection molding, BMC, 3D printing, and other additive applications• Proven sectors – automotive lightweighting, aerospace interiors, sporting goods, and civil construction“CFR is the only company in North America that recycles every form of carbon-fiber waste back into pure fiber, and at scales capable of supporting the growing rCF demand” said CEO Doug Griffin. “With milled rCF, engineers no longer have to choose between performance, price, and planet.”Availability Samples and production volumes are shipping today. For more information, inquire at carbonfiberrecycling.com/productsContact Media & technical inquiries: info@carbonfiberrecycling.com (423) 300-3015About Carbon Fiber Recycling Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Tazewell, Tennessee, CFR operates North America’s first fully integrated, continuous-flow carbon-fiber recycling plant. We turn prepreg scrap, cured composites, and dry fiber into a complete rCF portfolio:At full scale we divert millions of pounds of carbon fiber products from landfills each year, delivering Fortune 500 partners verifiable, ultra-low-carbon, sustainable reinforcements.Carbon Fiber Recycling Tazewell, TN carbonfiberrecycling.com (423) 300-3015

