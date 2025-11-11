Porter Wills Expands Sports Marketing Operations to Series A/B Startups Following Global Launch Success

Sports marketing specialist behind RunGP launch and E1 Series growth brings rapid sprint model to high growth ventures

Our five day sprint model gives them world class strategic marketing leadership and executable systems at a fraction of the cost and timeline of traditional consulting.” — Michael Porter

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter Wills, the sports marketing consultancy behind the successful global launch of RunGP and performance systems for luxury brands across three continents, today announced the expansion of its rapid marketing sprint model to serve Series A and B sports startups.Founded by Michael Porter, whose 15 year sports marketing career includes serving as Marketing Director at E1 Series (generating over half a billion video views in the inaugural season), creating fan engagement innovations at Formula E across the championship's first five seasons and serving as Fractional CMO for RunGP's global launch, Porter Wills has delivered marketing systems for clients across Monaco, Qatar, London, New York and Houston over the past nine months.The consultancy's track record includes transforming RunGP from concept to credible global running championship with Sir Mo Farah and over £500,000 in earned media value using zero paid advertising, alongside introducing AI marketing operations and advanced systems integration to growing companies in the US and UK luxury sectors."Most Series A and B sports companies hit a wall where founder-led marketing stops working but they can't justify a £150,000 CMO salary," said Michael Porter, Founder of Porter Wills. "Our five day sprint model gives them world class strategic marketing leadership and executable systems at a fraction of the cost and timeline of traditional consulting."Porter Wills now operates six distinct service offerings spanning weekly marketing sprints, fractional CMO partnerships, brand foundation work, marketing systems integration and AI marketing operations. The consultancy's approach focuses on embedded leadership that builds internal capability rather than creating long term dependency.The expansion into Series A/B sports startups follows successful engagements across motorsport, luxury automotive and mass participation sports sectors where Porter Wills' methodology of rapid diagnosis, system building and team training has delivered measurable commercial outcomes including partnership activations, earned media generation and performance marketing infrastructure.Porter Wills works with ambitious sports companies and independent agencies where marketing exists but isn't delivering the commercial results leadership expects.About Porter WillsPorter Wills builds marketing systems that drive revenue for sports companies and agencies stuck in growth plateau or operational chaos. Founded in 2025 by former Formula E, SailGP, E1 Series and RunGP marketing leader Michael Porter, the consultancy delivers rapid strategic marketing leadership through five day sprints and fractional CMO partnerships. Porter Wills has worked with clients across five countries spanning motorsport, luxury lifestyle and mass participation sports sectors.

