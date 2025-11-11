8lends Introduces 8LNDS, Its Native Token for On-Chain Lending

8lends Introduces 8LNDS

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has launched its ecosystem token 8LNDS on the Base blockchain.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has launched its ecosystem token 8LNDS on the Base blockchain. Instead of relying on paid marketing or speculation, the token rewards users directly for activity on the platform through a transparent, on-chain system.

About the 8LNDS Token

Token name: 8LNDS

Blockchain: Base

Initial Supply: 100,000,000

Initial price: 0.001 USD

Liquidity: 100% paired with 100,000 USDC

Emission model: Controlled minting via on-chain Reward System Contract (minting can be disabled)

Unlike most tokens, 8LNDS is a marketing asset designed to reward user activity on the platform. It can't be bought, only earned through participation, but once received, it can be sold immediately, with a vesting schedule applied.

Tokens are minted only to match real USDC-based rewards, reducing reliance on fiat payouts. Before each minting event, the system buys and burns the equivalent amount from the open market, keeping the total circulating supply fixed at 100 million. This ensures transparency, balance, and long-term sustainability.

Token Utilities and Reward Programs

The token is integrated directly into the platform's ecosystem through a unified Reward Smart Contract, supporting a range of incentive mechanisms:

Investment Bonus:

Every investor earns 6% of their invested amount in 8LNDS, vested over 10 months.

Retrodrop & Airdrop Campaigns:

The Zealy and Galxe reward pool is around 5 million 8LNDS. The final amount a user gets depends on the snapshot of their holdings at the specified time.

Launch Roadmap

The rollout of 8LNDS will happen in two stages:

Stage 1 - Launch & Reward Activation:

Liquidity has been added, and the reward system is now live, distributing 8LNDS through investment, airdrop, and retrodrop programs. The token won't be available for public sale at launch, but holders will be able to trade it freely on DEX.

Stage 2 - Ecosystem expansion

Following the initial launch, 8lends will continue expanding the token's ecosystem and user accessibility. The upcoming phase will focus on broader market exposure and deeper integration within the platform's financial infrastructure, with more details to be announced at a later stage.

This phased approach ensures sustainable token growth, preventing speculative spikes while rewarding long-term community engagement.

Community Incentives

To reward early users, 8lends is launching two community campaigns: a retrodrop and an airdrop.

The retrodrop will be available to users who have invested at least $100. A snapshot will be taken in mid-November, and rewards will be distributed automatically shortly after. Tokens will follow a 10-month vesting schedule: 2.5% unlocked immediately, with the rest released weekly. No claiming is required - all rewards are handled by the on-chain Reward System and visible in the user dashboard.

An airdrop will also follow, focused on active contributors in the Zealy and Galxe campaigns. The exact distribution details and timing will be announced soon. What's confirmed: rewards will be based on verified engagement and issued directly to eligible wallets. Airdrop tokens will not be subject to vesting.

Both campaigns are designed to strengthen the long-term community and ensure that tokens go to users actively supporting the platform. All rewards are issued through the on-chain Reward System and are visible in the user dashboard.

“The launch of 8LNDS is our way of proving that DeFi can create real-world change,” noted Aleksandr Lang, CFO and Co-Founder. “Our community isn't here to chase the next hype cycle - they're helping real businesses get funded, grow, and make an impact. Crowdlending turns crypto participation into something tangible, and that's the future we're building together.”

To learn more about the token and its features, please visit the following page.

8lends is a Web3 lending platform that lets investors earn passive income in USDC by funding real-world business loans at fixed interest rates of up to 25% per year. Launched in 2025 as a spin-off of Swiss P2P fintech Maclear — which has already facilitated over €49 million in funding — 8lends combines Maclear's institutional-grade risk scoring with compliant DeFi lending backed by real business assets.

Unlike trading or yield farming, investments on 8lends support real companies while delivering predictable returns. Designed for accessibility and security, 8lends brings high-yield, asset-backed investing to the crypto economy.

