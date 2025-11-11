ARTISTS SLAWN AND OPAKE UNITE FOR EXPLOSIVE NEW EXHIBITION AT THE ART OF HIP HOP

Slawn & Opake, Many Men (2025) Art of Hip-Hop Logo Slawn & Opake

The Exhibit Presented by Zig-Zag Drops In Miami During Art Week December 3-5, 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promising to be a viral hit of a noisy week in Miami is “Heroes, Villains, and Violence,” an immersive and highly personal fine art exhibit by London-based artists SLAWN (b. Adebayo Oke-Lawal Slawn) and OPAKE (b. Edward Worely). In a body of collaborative works, the artists expose a highly-personal, shared dream to be real life superheroes despite their own histories as self-perceived villains during young adulthoods, plagued with violence and addiction. Giant paintings on wood panels will merge popular figures, parody, and pop iconography in a way that feels both chaotic and precise, alongside a theme of boxing, representing the new fight the artists endure to stay on a strict path to success in the name of their families. Original pieces start at $20,000.

The exhibition will take place inside The Art of Hip Hop, a dynamic cultural space currently presented by Zig-Zag, the 145-year-old OG company that made rolling papers a cultural rite of passage. While The Art of Hip Hop has been celebrating the genre through visual art, photography, and immersive experiences since 2023, this exhibit marks a big change in regular programming by looking toward the future of visual art in Hip Hop instead of recounting the past. The opening of the exhibit will fall on the venue’s 2nd anniversary which will be celebrated over the course of 3 days in the heart of Wynwood from December 3 - 5, 2025. The exhibition will run until December 31, 2025.

While the show will be contained within the 4 walls of the space, visitors will also have a chance to experience the duo’s highly anticipated, limited edition pop up shop packed with unique collectibles exclusive to the exhibit. Immediately outside of the show is a complete interactive patio, shared with Museum of Graffiti and its Private Gallery, which will be home to the Zig- Zag lounge curated with world-class programming including a complete schedule of DJ sets, drops, live art, and premium giveaways from other official partners such as Curaleaf and Monster Energy, who are generously supporting the exhibition. A full line up of programming is forthcoming.

“This is a wild honor to have 2 huge international artists, who have recently been doing epic collabs, joining us for our most important week of the year. We can’t wait to show you what they’re going to pull off, in large part due to our strategic partners like Zig- Zag who gladly support new outlooks and fresh takes on culture,” said Allison Freidin, co-founder of The Art of Hip Hop.

Doors open at 11AM on December 3, 2025 with full campus-wide tickets at $25 (including Museum of Graffiti and the Private Gallery). Tickets are available exclusively at www.artofhiphop.com. The duo will host a limited edition drop at 1PM on opening day.

About Slawn

SLAWN is a Nigerian-born artist, designer, and true cultural provocateur known for his irreverent humor and fearless commentary on race, class, and society. He represents a new wave of global street-influenced artists who treat humor, chaos, and contradiction as tools for truth-telling. His art mixes street art energy, African cultural identity, and in-your-face irreverence, positioning him as one of the most exciting and unpredictable voices in contemporary art. Slawn’s first clothing brand Motherlan became a symbol of Nigerian youth culture and was the catalyst for his role in defining the new aesthetic for Gen Z Hip Hop. His rise in the art world has been meteoric, with iconic work produced for some of Hip Hop’s biggest names including Gunna, Skepta, Central Cee, and Virgil Abloh.

About Opake

OPAKE is a prominent London-based artist whose work merges deep roots in graffiti with pop art and personal reflection. He reimagines iconic cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Pink Panther in ways that delve into deeper themes of mental health, addiction, and the breakdown of pop culture. Opake's artistic journey is closely tied to his struggle with addiction. Having experienced drug-induced psychosis, he transformed his battle into a source of creative power. His art frequently uses repetition and cluttered compositions, symbolizing the cyclical nature of addiction and the concept of insanity—doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results. These visual elements mirror his personal struggles and eventual recovery.

About Art of Hip Hop

Created by the team behind the Museum of Graffiti, The Art of Hip Hop is Miami’s home for the visual language of hip hop culture. First created in 2023 to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the movement, this immersive art space celebrates the photographers, designers, graffiti writers, and creative visionaries who shaped the look and feel of hip hop from its earliest days to today’s global stage. Through exhibitions, murals, and special events, The Art of Hip Hop shines a light on the movement’s unsung heroes—the artists behind the album covers, flyers, fashion, and visuals that defined generations.

About Zig-Zag

For nearly 150 years, Zig-Zag has set the standard in rolling papers. Known for its iconic orange packaging featuring “Boris,” the “Zig-Zag Man,” the brand has evolved with every generation staying true to its roots while evolving with culture and counterculture alike. Zig-Zag reinvigorated its relevance when the cover art of triple platinum album The Chronic by Dr. Dre featured the brand’s logo, once again etching the Zig-Zag into pop culture history.

