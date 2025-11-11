HOUSE of WELL on Dubai Islands ushers in an aspirational new era of clubhouse living and wellness-centric design

Project Image

The stunning new development centres around a vibrant clubhouse concept, offering wellness zones, co-working spaces, smart home tech, and eco-friendly transport

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai Islands offer an exceptional blend of waterfront living, luxury amenities, and innovative urban design, making them a highly desirable destination

HOUSE of WELL – a visionary new residential concept redefining luxury and wellness living – officially launched at an exclusive event held at the Bvlgari Hotel Dubai.

The event marked the registration and unveiling of the project, drawing celebrities, channel partners, and high-profile investors — and introducing a new benchmark for intentional, community-driven living in the UAE.

Located on the prestigious Central Island (A) of the Dubai Islands, HOUSE of WELL is a unique clubhouse-style community designed to nurture physical, mental, and emotional well-being. With an exclusive 77 units across 10 floors, the project offers a boutique living experience that blends quiet luxury, wellness innovation, and architectural sophistication.

Lana Laurinaichutel , CEO of WELL Concept Development commented on the launch: “We’re not just building homes — we’re creating a lifestyle philosophy. HOUSE of WELL is where design meets purpose, and where every detail is crafted to support a life lived WELL.”

Dubai Islands, part of the Dubai 2040 Master Plan, represents one of the most exciting new frontiers for real estate investment. Central Island (A) is the last available waterfront plot with direct sea access, offering a rare opportunity for discerning investors.

With 21km of coastline, 86 hotels, and 9 marinas, the island is set to become a global destination for luxury living and tourism. Its prime location ensures seamless connectivity to Dubai International Airport and the city’s business districts, while its planned infrastructure and resort-style amenities promise high returns and strong rental yields.

At the heart of HOUSE of WELL is the clubhouse concept — a lifestyle hub that merges hospitality with everyday living. Residents will enjoy wellness zones including spa, fitness, and relaxation areas, alongside co-working lounges, social spaces, and a grand lobby. The development integrates smart home systems, dual entrance solutions, and eco-friendly transport options, all managed by a dedicated company to ensure a seamless living experience.

The architecture of HOUSE of WELL is a statement in itself — a blend of modern sophistication and timeless aesthetics. Natural materials like stone and wood are used throughout, creating a grounded, quietly bold atmosphere. Every apartment is designed with multifunctional, ergonomic layouts that enhance both comfort and functionality.

From one- to three-bedroom apartments, podium villas, and penthouses, each unit is crafted to offer privacy, elegance, and a sense of sanctuary.

Set for completion in 2027, HOUSE of WELL is more than a development — it is a movement toward intentional, wellness-first living. Where wellness meets design, and every line, texture, and light is drawn with purpose, this is where your new home begins.

About WELL Concept Development

Well Concept Development is a lifestyle developer that creates emotionally attuned living spaces where every feeling matters. Its design philosophy centers on calm, comfort, and confidence — delivered through architecture that supports well-being and connection. Each project reflects a commitment to quality living, with thoughtful layouts, intelligent surroundings, and understated luxury. WELL homes blend aesthetic elegance with practical comfort, offering environments that feel intuitively right both inside and out. From natural materials to open spaces and smart design, WELL Concept builds more than homes — it builds sanctuaries that resonate with the rhythms of life and the aspirations of those who live within them.

www.well-concept.ae

