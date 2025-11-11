Metal Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 147.4 Billion by 2030, Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advances in packaging technology and large demand for canned food drive the growth of the global metal packaging market . However, environment-related issues pertaining to steel mining and increased material cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the expanding popularity of luxury products in metal packaging such as cookies, coffee, tea, and other items results in the increase in use of metal-based packaging. This factor presents new opportunities in the coming years.According to the report, the global metal packaging market generated $108.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $147.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.Segment Overview:Based on material, the steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage in lightweight metal packaging for food and beverage cans along with paints, aerosols, closures, and promotional packaging. However, the aluminum segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The adoption of aluminum, especially in the beverage sector, has heavily fueled the growth of the segment.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1910 Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, owing to the presence of key market players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income, application in the food and beverage industries, and rise in population augmented the growth of the metal packaging market in this region.Based on application, the food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Metal packaging ensures extended shelf life period for perishable food products. This trend has increased the dependency of packaged food products among consumers in the recent years. However, the personal care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The demand for youth centric consumer products has increased the application of metal packaging in the personal care sector.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1910 Key Players:The global metal packaging market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Alcoa Incorporated, Amcor Ltd., Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings, Greif Incorporated, Silgan Holdings, Tata Steel, and Ton Yi Industrial.Buy this Complete Report (360 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

