Tuis Star rolls to fourth straight victory in DSBF prelim

Tuis Star, driven by Corey Callahan, won in 2:02 on Monday, Nov. 10, at Bally’s Dover

DOVER, Del. — Tuis Star made easy work of the competition in her $20,000 first-round division of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series for 2-year-old trotting fillies on Monday, Nov. 10, at Bally’s Dover, delivering an 11-3/4-length drubbing to Suburban Lady and extending her winning streak to four in the act.

In line to Corey Callahan, Tuis Star sprinted clear of Dancing Willow (driven by Jason Green) through a :30.4 opening quarter, and she was unopposed once gaining control of the terms. Tuis Star’s lead increased to five lengths when Dancing Willow broke stride from the pocket heading to the 1:01.4 half, which allowed eventual runner-up Suburban Lady (Troy Beyer) to inherit the second spot.

Tuis Star maintained a four-length lead over Suburban Lady up the backstretch and accelerated to three-quarters in 1:32.2 before steadily extending her margin of clearance through the closing stages of a 2:02 mile. Rainingrainbows (Allan Davis) finished third.

Emerys Angel, driven by Art Stafford Jr., won in 2:01.4.

Trainer David Wiest co-owns four-time winner Tuis Star with nonagenarian Don Wiest, who bred the filly with Edward Kimmel. The daughter of E L Platinum-Tui, who paid $2.20 to win, increased her career earnings to $88,120 after also having swept the October DSBF series at Harrington Raceway.

The second division saw Emerys Angel and driver Art Stafford Jr. sustain a first-over push up the backstretch and eclipse 1-5 favorite Wolfpack One (Troy Beyer) on the far turn before drawing 4-1/2 lengths clear of that rival to win in 2:01.4. Sheas Blustone (Mark King) finished third.

Trainer Stacy Johnson-Stafford owns Emerys Angel, a Top Flight Angel-Judy Luns filly who paid $11.20 in her maiden-breaking win, with Wyatt Starkey.

Rookie trotting fillies will contest the second round of their series on Monday, Nov. 17, with the top eight point earners from both preliminary rounds convening for a $110,000 final on Nov. 24.